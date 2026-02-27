AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    Over $266 Million in Bitcoin Exit Leading Crypto Exchange

    By Caroline Amosun
    Fri, 27/02/2026 - 13:17
    Bitcoin whales continue to make large Bitcoin withdrawals after the recent price rally, suggesting that large Bitcoin holders may be quietly accumulating the asset following the recent rally.
    Advertisement
    Over $266 Million in Bitcoin Exit Leading Crypto Exchange
    Cover image via U.Today
    Google
    Advertisement

    After the recent price rally seen across the broad crypto market, momentum appears to be growing strong as the market has seen multiple Bitcoin withdrawals in the past few hours.

    On Friday, Feb. 28, blockchain monitoring platform Whale Alert shared data revealing that large stacks of Bitcoin have been withdrawn from leading crypto exchange Bitget in two massive transactions carrying 2,000 BTC each.

    4000 BTC exit BitGet in minutes 

    The transfers, which made up a total of 4,000 BTC, were worth about $134.85 million and $136.04 million, respectively, at the time they were each sent to an unknown wallet.

    HOT Stories
    Critical XRP Ledger Bug in Batch Amendment Could Have Drained User Wallets Crypto Market Review: XRP Volatility Squeeze is a $2 Recipe, Will Dogecoin (DOGE) Zero Removal Happen in February? Shiba Inu (SHIB) Bullruns Aren't Possible Yet

    While both transfers are worth about $270 million in total, they have fueled speculation across the crypto community about potential large-scale offline accumulation.

    Advertisement

    Meanwhile, speculators leaned more on the narrative that high-profile Bitcoin holders and institutions are increasingly showing conviction in the leading cryptocurrency, fueling hopes of a major recovery from recent lows.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Fri, 02/27/2026 - 10:45
    'Not Your Market Price': Nick Szabo Questions Who Controls Bitcoin ETF Pricing After Jane Street Allegations
    ByGamza Khanzadaev

    Although the large Bitcoin transfer is perceived to be a bullish move, Bitcoin’s price move afterwards has begun to show weak signals as it has suddenly flipped negative.

    Advertisement

    Over the last 24 hours, data from CoinMarketCap shows that Bitcoin has declined 2.47%, trading at $66,055 as of writing time.

    Article image
    Source: CoinMarketCap 

    Bitcoin accumulation grows

    It is important to note that when Bitcoin is moved off trading platforms, it is often a bullish signal, as it suggests that the holder may be moving the assets into private wallets rather than preparing to sell. 

    Notably, this reduces the amount of BTC readily available on exchanges, potentially tightening supply if buying pressure increases.

    Although the purpose of the transactions was not declared, commentators are convinced that the move is a buy attempt following the belief that large investors often accumulate quietly during downturns rather than broadcasting their intentions publicly.

    #Bitcoin #Bitcoin Price Prediction #Bitget
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Feb 27, 2026 - 12:57
    Cardano (ADA) Hit With 45% Volume Drop: Is This End of Recovery?
    ByArman Shirinyan
    News
    Feb 27, 2026 - 10:51
    Ethereum Missing Key Element 'Poseidon Hash' in zkEVM Privacy Push, Developer Claims
    ByGodfrey Benjamin
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Bybit Unveils 2025 Security Milestone: Intercepts $300M in Impersonalization, Scams and Frauds via New AI-Driven Risk Framework
    Aeternum & Da Nang Government Officials bring Unchained Summit to Da Nang
    Gate Obtains Malta Payments Institution License, Strengthening EU Stablecoin Payment Infrastructure
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Reviews
    Feb 24, 2026 - 8:00
    From Algorithm to Execution: How BeLiquid Delivers Top Market Making for Tokens
    article image Dan Burgin
    Interviews
    Feb 12, 2026 - 12:25
    Trezor Safe 7, Building Product, Accessible Self-Custody: Rare Interview With Trezor's Head of Hardware Product Adam Budínský
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Feb 10, 2026 - 9:08
    DeLorean Labs $DMC: Tokenized Cars, On-Chain Reservations and Strong Community
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Feb 9, 2026 - 16:30
    Gate Research: Why Leveraged Tokens Are Vanishing
    article image Dan Burgin
    Interviews
    Feb 5, 2026 - 15:43
    Web3 Leap: How DeLorean Labs Is Reimagining the Future of Cars
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Google
    Popular articles
    News
    Feb 27, 2026 - 13:17
    Over $266 Million in Bitcoin Exit Leading Crypto Exchange
    Caroline Amosun
    News
    Feb 27, 2026 - 12:57
    Cardano (ADA) Hit With 45% Volume Drop: Is This End of Recovery?
    Arman Shirinyan
    News
    Feb 27, 2026 - 10:51
    Ethereum Missing Key Element 'Poseidon Hash' in zkEVM Privacy Push, Developer Claims
    Godfrey Benjamin
    Show all