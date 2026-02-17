One Day to Go: XRP Ledger Set to Welcome DEX Upgrade

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The final countdown has begun for the permissioned DEX amendment, which creates controlled environments for trading within the XRP Ledger's decentralized exchange (DEX).

Advertisement

According to XRPScan data, the Permissioned DEX amendment is expected to activate on the XRP Ledger within the next 24 hours, with the current countdown being 23 hours.

Permissioned DEX (XLS 81) creates Permissioned DEXes, which are controlled environments for trading within the XRP Ledger's decentralized exchange (DEX). Trading in a permissioned DEX works like trading in the open DEX, except that a permissioned domain controls who can place and accept offers.

Advertisement

By integrating permissioning features directly within the DEX protocol, regulated financial institutions will be able to participate in the XRP Ledger's DEX while still adhering to their compliance requirements.

The permissioned DEX amendment builds on top of XLS-80, Permissioned Domains, as Permissioned Domains are needed to handle the permissioning aspect. In the long run, it is seen as that which paves the way for wider institutional adoption of the XRP Ledger.

XRP sees persistent demand

At the recent XRP community event, Rayhaneh Sharif Askary, head of product and research at Grayscale, highlighted continued interest in XRP. The Grayscale head of product and research stated that advisors across the country consistently hear about XRP from their clients, highlighting persistent demand.

Advertisement

Grayscale shared this detail in a recent tweet, highlighting the strong community behind XRP as demand stays persistent.

"Advisors are constantly asked by their clients about XRP, and in some cases, it's the second most talked about asset in this community behind Bitcoin," the asset manager noted, sharing a recap of Sharif Askary's comments at the recent XRP Community Day event.

Meanwhile, XRP funds quietly attract inflows. XRP-focused products attracted nearly $4.5 million in the last 24 hours, according to data compiled by SoSoValue, indicating sustained interest despite a market drop.



At the time of writing, XRP was down 1.78% in the last 24 hours to $1.45 and up 3.59% weekly.