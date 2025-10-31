AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    Novogratz’s Galaxy Digital Offloading More BTC. Should Bulls Be Worried?

    By Alex Dovbnya
    Fri, 31/10/2025 - 18:48
    The price of Bitcoin remains persistently below the $110,000 levels as Galaxy keeps offloading BTC
    Advertisement
    Novogratz’s Galaxy Digital Offloading More BTC. Should Bulls Be Worried?
    Cover image via U.Today
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    Mike Novogratz’s Galaxy Digital has started offloading cryptocurrencies once again, according to data provided by analytics firm CryptoQuant.

    The firm recently moved out a total of 1,531 BTC. 

    Crypto analyst JA Maartun claims that this represents “a clear sign” of rising short-term selling pressure. 

    HOT Stories
    Seasoned Traders Exiting XRP
    Morning Crypto Report: XRP ETF Launch Date Finally Revealed, 'Big Short' Investor Michael Burry Breaks Silence With 'Bubble' Warning as Bitcoin Bulls Face 600% Liquidation Imbalance
    Brandt on Bitcoin: 'I Am Now Short'
    Solana Shades XRP, Bitcoin to Test Black Friday, Cardano Founder Slams Peter Schiff Over BTC Price Prediction — Crypto News Digest

    The price of Bitcoin is currently sitting slightly below the pivotal $110,000 level that the bulls are struggling to reclaim. 

    Advertisement

    Why Galaxy is selling coins 

    It is worth noting that Galaxy is a crypto merchant bank and a trading firm, meaning that the coins that it sells are usually managed on behalf of various clients (such as hedge funds and institutions). Client orders typically get executed via over-the-counter transactions. 

    In the second quarter, Galaxy made waves by disclosing a 80,000 BTC sale on behalf of the client. 

    Since then, on-chain sleuths have recorded a slew of outflows. On Oct. 24, for instance, Galaxy Digital recorded an outflow of 411 BTC. 

    “Rushing in”

    As reported by U.Today, crypto sentiment, which is measured with the help of the “Fear and Greed” indicator, recently plunged back into the fear territory.

    However, Bitwise CEO Honter Horsley insists that institutions are “rushing in.”

    “At the same time as Bitcoin is at $110,000, regulatory risk has receded, and institutions are rushing in,” he said. 

    Horsley claims that the sentiment off X (formerly Twitter) is the best it has ever been. 

    However, persistent ETF outflows clearly tell a drastically different story. 


     

    #Bitcoin News #Galaxy Digital
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Oct 31, 2025 - 16:12
    $383,900,000 in Bitcoin Stun Coinbase, What Is BlackRock up To?
    ByGodfrey Benjamin
    News
    Oct 31, 2025 - 16:05
    XRP Set to Print Most-Watched Signal on Bitcoin Pair in Days: Details
    ByTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Anchor Mining Introduces Robust Bitcoin (BTC) Investment Path in Digital Wealth Segment
    ARCS 2.0: Pioneering Data Sovereignty Through Real-World Utility and Cultural Heritage
    The Most Anticipated BNB Launch of 2025: $BALZ Brings the Meme Migration Home
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Oct 31, 2025 - 18:48
    Novogratz’s Galaxy Digital Offloading More BTC. Should Bulls Be Worried?
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Oct 31, 2025 - 16:12
    $383,900,000 in Bitcoin Stun Coinbase, What Is BlackRock up To?
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Oct 31, 2025 - 16:05
    XRP Set to Print Most-Watched Signal on Bitcoin Pair in Days: Details
    Alex Dovbnya
    Show all