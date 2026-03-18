AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    'NOT a Security,' Shiba Inu Exec Declares as SHIB Gains SEC Clarity

    By Caroline Amosun
    Wed, 18/03/2026 - 15:02
    Shiba Inu has been listed among the top cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin and Ethereum, that have been officially declared by the SEC as digital commodities.
    Advertisement
    'NOT a Security,' Shiba Inu Exec Declares as SHIB Gains SEC Clarity
    Cover image via U.Today
    Google
    Advertisement

    After many years of consistent criticism and backlashes regarding Shiba Inu’s regulatory status, the leading dog-themed meme token has finally gained regulatory clarity from the U.S. SEC.

    Earlier today, Shiba Inu’s top executive, Lucie, shared the win on X, revealing that SHIB has finally been declared a nonsecurity asset in a recent crypto guidance report released by the SEC in collaboration with the CFTC.

    SHIB as digital commodity 

    The U.S. SEC has openly discussed its approach to certain cryptocurrencies, dismissing longstanding misconceptions about its view on the asset.

    HOT Stories
    XRP Sees 160% Tilt in Bull Bias Among Hyperliquid's Biggest Whales, Ethereum Open Interest Hits 'High-Risk' Levels, Bitcoin Decouples From Gold In 2022 Style: Morning Crypto Report XRP Officially Recognized as Non-Security in New SEC Guidance

    In light of this, the SEC released its new taxonomy, where it reportedly reclassified 16 major cryptocurrencies — including Shiba Inu — as digital commodities rather than securities.

    Advertisement

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Tue, 03/17/2026 - 15:25
    Shiba Inu OI Explodes 26% Despite Negative Price Reversal
    ByCaroline Amosun

    While the other cryptocurrencies include Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin and many others, the SHIB ecosystem is excited to see the SEC view its native asset in the same light as these top and widely recognized crypto assets.

    SHIB eyes mainstream appeal

    As highlighted by the SHIB exec, the guidance from the SEC/CFTC — which explicitly declared that SHIB is a digital commodity — has restored confidence to the SHIB ecosystem. It has triggered expectations that the asset will be more appealing to enthusiasts and potential investors.

    Advertisement

    Lucie further emphasized that the move by the SEC effectively validates the decentralized and community-driven nature of the Shiba Inu ecosystem. This has eventually dismissed speculations questioning the asset’s legal status.

    While the reclassification proved extremely important for Shiba Inu’s market sentiment, it positions the asset for impressive growth in the long run, fueling demand from retail and institutional investors.

    #Shiba Inu (SHIB) News #CFTC #Bitcoin
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Mar 18, 2026 - 14:51
    Ripple CTO Emeritus Shares 2013 Email Clarifying XRP's Early Era
    ByTomiwabold Olajide
    News
    Mar 18, 2026 - 13:54
    Binance Delisting Alert: Eight Cryptocurrencies to Leave on April 1: Full List
    ByGodfrey Benjamin
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Playnance Launches GCOIN Trading on MEXC as Token Goes Live
    Tezos Developers and Creators Reunite at TezDev Cannes with 360° Immersive Zone and Keynote by Arthur Breitman
    Aster Chain Launch: Deﬁning a New Era for Onchain Privacy and Transparency
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Reviews
    Feb 24, 2026 - 8:00
    From Algorithm to Execution: How BeLiquid Delivers Top Market Making for Tokens
    article image Dan Burgin
    Interviews
    Feb 12, 2026 - 12:25
    Trezor Safe 7, Building Product, Accessible Self-Custody: Rare Interview With Trezor's Head of Hardware Product Adam Budínský
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Feb 10, 2026 - 9:08
    DeLorean Labs $DMC: Tokenized Cars, On-Chain Reservations and Strong Community
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Feb 9, 2026 - 16:30
    Gate Research: Why Leveraged Tokens Are Vanishing
    article image Dan Burgin
    Interviews
    Feb 5, 2026 - 15:43
    Web3 Leap: How DeLorean Labs Is Reimagining the Future of Cars
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Google
    Popular articles
    News
    Mar 18, 2026 - 15:02
    'NOT a Security,' Shiba Inu Exec Declares as SHIB Gains SEC Clarity
    Caroline Amosun
    News
    Mar 18, 2026 - 14:51
    Ripple CTO Emeritus Shares 2013 Email Clarifying XRP's Early Era
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    News
    Mar 18, 2026 - 13:54
    Binance Delisting Alert: Eight Cryptocurrencies to Leave on April 1: Full List
    Godfrey Benjamin
    Show all