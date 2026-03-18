'NOT a Security,' Shiba Inu Exec Declares as SHIB Gains SEC Clarity

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After many years of consistent criticism and backlashes regarding Shiba Inu’s regulatory status, the leading dog-themed meme token has finally gained regulatory clarity from the U.S. SEC.

Earlier today, Shiba Inu’s top executive, Lucie, shared the win on X, revealing that SHIB has finally been declared a nonsecurity asset in a recent crypto guidance report released by the SEC in collaboration with the CFTC.

SHIB as digital commodity

The U.S. SEC has openly discussed its approach to certain cryptocurrencies, dismissing longstanding misconceptions about its view on the asset.

In light of this, the SEC released its new taxonomy, where it reportedly reclassified 16 major cryptocurrencies — including Shiba Inu — as digital commodities rather than securities.

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While the other cryptocurrencies include Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin and many others, the SHIB ecosystem is excited to see the SEC view its native asset in the same light as these top and widely recognized crypto assets.

SHIB eyes mainstream appeal

As highlighted by the SHIB exec, the guidance from the SEC/CFTC — which explicitly declared that SHIB is a digital commodity — has restored confidence to the SHIB ecosystem. It has triggered expectations that the asset will be more appealing to enthusiasts and potential investors.

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Lucie further emphasized that the move by the SEC effectively validates the decentralized and community-driven nature of the Shiba Inu ecosystem. This has eventually dismissed speculations questioning the asset’s legal status.

While the reclassification proved extremely important for Shiba Inu’s market sentiment, it positions the asset for impressive growth in the long run, fueling demand from retail and institutional investors.