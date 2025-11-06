'No Timeline': Ripple President Says There's No Rush to Go Public

Advertisement

Ripple President Monica Long has clarified that Ripple has no plans to go public in the immediate future, Bloomberg reports.

The Ripple executive has clarified that the company is currently in "a fortunate" position to be able to fund "anything" that it wants.

Ripple's massive acquisitions

The recent statement does not come as a surprise. Earlier this year, Long also stated that the enterprise blockchain firm had no plans to go public, clarifying that it was in an "acquisitive" state.

The San Francisco-based firm has already spent more than $4 billion on various acquisitions and investments.

Advertisement

Recently, it announced that it had decided to purchase custody infrastructure firm Palisade.

Earlier, Ripple also bought stablecoin payments platform Rail and prime brokerage Hidden Road.

Doubling the customer base

According to Long, Ripple has recorded a 100% quarter-over-quarter increase in customer base.

As reported by U.Today, Stuart Alderoty, Ripple's chief legal officer, stated that the company was "back to business" following the conclusion of the legal battle with the US Securities and Exchange Commission.