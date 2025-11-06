AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    'No Timeline': Ripple President Says There's No Rush to Go Public

    By Alex Dovbnya
    Thu, 6/11/2025 - 5:31
    Ripple's customer base has doubled quarter-over-quarter, according to President Monica Long
    Advertisement
    'No Timeline': Ripple President Says There's No Rush to Go Public
    Cover image via U.Today
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    Ripple President Monica Long has clarified that Ripple has no plans to go public in the immediate future, Bloomberg reports. 

    The Ripple executive has clarified that the company is currently in "a fortunate" position to be able to fund "anything" that it wants. 

    Ripple's massive acquisitions  

    The recent statement does not come as a surprise. Earlier this year, Long also stated that the enterprise blockchain firm had no plans to go public, clarifying that it was in an "acquisitive" state.

    HOT Stories
    'No Timeline': Ripple President Says There's No Rush to Go Public
    'Protect Yourself with Bitcoin and Ethereum': 'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Urges Investors to Opt for 'People's Money'
    Ripple Partners with MasterCard Following Launch of RLUSD Credit Card
    Galaxy's Head of Research Dramatically Lowers BTC Price Target for 2025

    The San Francisco-based firm has already spent more than $4 billion on various acquisitions and investments. 

    Advertisement

    Recently, it announced that it had decided to purchase custody infrastructure firm Palisade.

    Earlier, Ripple also bought stablecoin payments platform Rail and prime brokerage Hidden Road.

    Doubling the customer base 

    According to Long, Ripple has recorded a 100% quarter-over-quarter increase in customer base. 

    As reported by U.Today, Stuart Alderoty, Ripple's chief legal officer, stated that the company was "back to business" following the conclusion of the legal battle with the US Securities and Exchange Commission. 

    Earlier this year, Garlinghouse revealed that the vast majority of the company's new job offers were in the US. Prior to that, the company was essentially locked out of the US market due to regulatory uncertainty. 

    #Ripple News #Monica Long
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    NewsCrypto Market ReviewPrice Analysis
    Nov 6, 2025 - 0:01
    Crypto Market Prediction: Dogecoin (DOGE) Death Cross Confirmed, Bitcoin (BTC) Fights $500 Million Sell Wall, Ethereum (ETH) Price Recovery Here?
    ByArman Shirinyan
    News
    Nov 5, 2025 - 20:39
    'Protect Yourself with Bitcoin and Ethereum': 'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Urges Investors to Opt for 'People's Money'
    ByAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Leverage Shares by Themes adds GEMI, BLSH, BMNR to leveraged single-stock ETF suite — debuting first-to-market GEMG
    Zama Announces Strategic Acquisition of KKRT Labs to Scale Confidentiality on Public Blockchains
    Money Expo Qatar 2025: The Region’s Premier Financial Event Returns for Its 2nd Edition
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Nov 6, 2025 - 5:31
    'No Timeline': Ripple President Says There's No Rush to Go Public
    Alex Dovbnya
    News, Crypto Market Review, Price Analysis
    Nov 6, 2025 - 0:01
    Crypto Market Prediction: Dogecoin (DOGE) Death Cross Confirmed, Bitcoin (BTC) Fights $500 Million Sell Wall, Ethereum (ETH) Price Recovery Here?
    Arman Shirinyan
    News
    Nov 5, 2025 - 20:39
    'Protect Yourself with Bitcoin and Ethereum': 'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Urges Investors to Opt for 'People's Money'
    Alex Dovbnya
    Show all