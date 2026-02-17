No, BTC Is Not Forming Massive Bullish Pattern, Brandt Says

Veteran commodity trader and chartist Peter Brandt has poured cold water on a viral bullish theory circulating on social media. He has warned traders that the "massive" reversal pattern they are hoping for does not actually exist.

Advertisement

Bitcoin may go up

But this is NOT an inverse H&S

The level of incompetence about classical charting principles on X and YouTube is unbelievable https://t.co/VBT1QTWOeZ?from=article-links — Peter Brandt (@PeterLBrandt) February 17, 2026

Brandt stopped short of predicting a price crash, but he took aim at the technical analysis skills of crypto influencers. He has specifically debunked the claim that the flagship coin is forming a multi-year "inverse head and shoulders" pattern.

The viral "6-year" theory

The rebuke was directed at a post by crypto analyst Coinvo Trading, which claimed that Bitcoin was on the verge of completing a massive bullish structure that has been building for half a decade.

Advertisement

The post urged traders to ignore "bearish noise," predicting that Bitcoin could "bottom at any moment" and launch into a cycle-defining pump.

The inverse head and shoulders is a classic technical setup that typically signals the end of a downtrend and the start of a new bullish phase.

Advertisement

Brandt, a classical chartist with decades of experience, was quick to dismiss the analysis.

"Bitcoin may go up," Brandt conceded. "But this is NOT an inverse H&S."

Brandt went on to express frustration with the loose interpretations of technical analysis often seen on social media platforms.

"The level of incompetence about classical charting principles on X and YouTube is unbelievable," he stated.

A "6-year" pattern often violates the time constraints typically associated with a head and shoulders formation, which is usually a medium-term reversal structure rather than a decade-long cycle map.