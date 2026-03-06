AdvertisementAdvert.
    Nine Cryptocurrencies at Risk of Delisting on Binance

    By Godfrey Benjamin
    Fri, 6/03/2026 - 14:39
    Binance might delist nine altcoins it placed under monitoring after clearing FLOW.
    The world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange, Binance, has decided to add "monitoring tags" to nine cryptocurrencies on its platform. As per the exchange’s announcement shared by Wu Blockchain, these assets face a high risk of being delisted from Binance if the exchange finds them below standard after review.

    How monitoring tags could trigger market fear

    Notably, the affected assets are Contentos (COS), Dego Finance (DEGO), Ampleforth Governance Token (FORTH), FUNToken (FUN) and Hooked Protocol (HOOK). Others include Loopring (LRC), MOBOX (MBOX), Orchid (OXT) and dogwifhat (WIF).

    According to Binance, these assets are getting the monitoring tags because the exchange believes they carry a higher risk than usual. The aforementioned tokens are likely recording low liquidity or trading volume.

    It is also possible that the tokens have weak development activity, project instability or high volatility. For Binance, these projects are now being closely monitored, and if they continue to fail the exchange’s listing standards, Binance would have no option but to delist them completely from its platform.

    It is worth mentioning that attaching a monitoring tag does not automatically lead to delisting. It is an opportunity for the project to improve and meet the exchange’s standards.

    However, the tag often creates short-term bearish pressure on the token. This is because once an asset has been tagged, it could trigger fear in the minds of investors and traders, who might be scared of a possible future delisting.

    Hence, if the affected projects do not double their efforts in ensuring they are removed from the monitoring tag, they could eventually get delisted. This could lead to less visibility and more downturn for the project in the crypto space.

    Nonetheless, Binance has continued to periodically conduct risk reviews of assets as a safeguard to users on the platform. This is particularly critical amid ongoing crypto volatility that has affected meme coins like WIF, which soared previously but now faces increased sell pressure and declining price.

    The meme coin has slipped by over 20% in the last 30 days. As of this writing, dogwifhat is changing hands at $0.1985, which represents a 10.31% decline in the last 24 hours.

    Binance removes tags from FLOW, Ondo and Virtual Protocol

    Meanwhile, effective March 6, 2026, Binance says the monitoring tag that it placed on Flow (FLOW) has been removed. 

    This implies that FLOW has improved enough to no longer be viewed as a high-risk asset by the exchange.

    Similarly, two other projects, namely Ondo Finance and Virtual Protocol, have gained some level of maturity in the crypto space. As a result, Binance has removed the seed tag, which is used for very early-stage crypto projects, from the duo.

