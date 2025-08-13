Nexchain Testnet Launch Brings Stage 25 Crypto Presale Closer

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Advertisement

Nexchain has launched its public testnet, allowing the community to experience its AI-powered blockchain ahead of the mainnet release. Designed for high throughput, TPS at an extremely low fee. Nexchain’s network integrates Smart Contracts 2.0, cross-chain compatibility, and adaptive AI features.

Meanwhile, the testnet gives developers the tools to deploy smart contracts, run dApps, and explore advanced blockchain functions before the official launch. This early access also supports token presale participants who want to see the platform’s progress in real time.

Users can connect through testnet.nexchain.ai or directly via the RPC endpoint. While the Blockscout explorer is temporarily offline following an update, Nexchain developers are already working to restore it — ensuring transparency for all testnet transactions.

Stage 25 Crypto Presale Momentum

The Nexchain Stage 25 crypto presale is live, supports the rollout of Nexchain’s mainnet, cross-chain integrations, and AI-driven governance. NEX, the network’s native presale token, powers transactions, staking, and voting, aligning investor participation with ecosystem growth.

Advertisement

As one of the top crypto presales of 2025, Nexchain combines high throughput, low fees, and real-world use cases, appealing to both developers and long-term investors.

Community Engagement

Nexchain is fostering a strong community alongside its presale crypto phase. Regular AMA sessions, roadmap progress updates, and transparent technical reports keep cryptocurrency presales participants informed and engaged.

For builders, the platform offers a full developer toolkit, APIs, and sandbox access via the testnet. These resources help ensure web3 crypto presale supporters see a steady pipeline of decentralized applications ready for mainnet launch.

Roadmap Alignment

The current developments match Nexchain’s phased roadmap. Phase 2 will bring the mainnet online, introduce staking rewards, and activate AI-based fraud detection. Phase 3 adds sharding and more DAG-based scaling, increasing the network’s throughput.

For participants in the presale, this roadmap represents a clear path from early funding to full-scale deployment. With its architecture, Nexchain aims to set a bar higher for presale projects in the market.