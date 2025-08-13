Advertisement
Advertisement
AD

    Nexchain Testnet Launch Brings Stage 25 Crypto Presale Closer

    By Guest Author
    Wed, 13/08/2025 - 16:00
    Nexchain enters presale stage 25, pushing integration to developers community
    Advertisement
    Nexchain Testnet Launch Brings Stage 25 Crypto Presale Closer
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    Nexchain has launched its public testnet, allowing the community to experience its AI-powered blockchain ahead of the mainnet release. Designed for high throughput, TPS at an extremely low fee. Nexchain’s network integrates Smart Contracts 2.0, cross-chain compatibility, and adaptive AI features.

    Meanwhile, the testnet gives developers the tools to deploy smart contracts, run dApps, and explore advanced blockchain functions before the official launch. This early access also supports token presale participants who want to see the platform’s progress in real time.

    Users can connect through testnet.nexchain.ai or directly via the RPC endpoint. While the Blockscout explorer is temporarily offline following an update, Nexchain developers are already working to restore it — ensuring transparency for all testnet transactions.

    HOT Stories
    Bitcoin Recognized As Treasury Reserve Asset in US: Saylor
    Coinbase: Altcoin Season Is Coming
    Schiff: Tokenized Gold Will Eat Bitcoin's Lunch
    Ethereum (ETH) : First Time Since 2021, Solana (SOL) Can Hit $300 Next, Bitcoin's (BTC) Golden Ticket

    Stage 25 Crypto Presale Momentum

    The Nexchain Stage 25 crypto presale is live, supports the rollout of Nexchain’s mainnet, cross-chain integrations, and AI-driven governance. NEX, the network’s native presale token, powers transactions, staking, and voting, aligning investor participation with ecosystem growth.

    Advertisement

    As one of the top crypto presales of 2025, Nexchain combines high throughput, low fees, and real-world use cases, appealing to both developers and long-term investors. 

    Community Engagement 

    Nexchain is fostering a strong community alongside its presale crypto phase. Regular AMA sessions, roadmap progress updates, and transparent technical reports keep cryptocurrency presales participants informed and engaged.

    For builders, the platform offers a full developer toolkit, APIs, and sandbox access via the testnet. These resources help ensure web3 crypto presale supporters see a steady pipeline of decentralized applications ready for mainnet launch.

    Roadmap Alignment

    The current developments match Nexchain’s phased roadmap. Phase 2 will bring the mainnet online, introduce staking rewards, and activate AI-based fraud detection. Phase 3 adds sharding and more DAG-based scaling, increasing the network’s throughput.

    For participants in the presale, this roadmap represents a clear path from early funding to full-scale deployment. With its architecture, Nexchain aims to set a bar higher for presale projects in the market.

    #Nexchain
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Aug 15, 2025 - 9:34
    Bitcoin Recognized As Treasury Reserve Asset in US: Saylor
    ByYuri Molchan
    News
    Aug 15, 2025 - 9:09
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Bleeds Out: 11% Crash in as Liquidations Skyrocket
    ByArman Shirinyan
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    CISO Philippines 2025: Uniting the Nation’s Cybersecurity Leaders in a High-Stakes Year
    Mawari Partners with Caldera to Launch Mawari Network, Enabling Real-Time Streaming of Immersive, AI-Powered Experiences Globally
    QF Network Confirms Q4 2025 Mainnet Launch to Redefine Layer-1 Blockchain Performance
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Bitcoin Recognized As Treasury Reserve Asset in US: Saylor
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Bleeds Out: 11% Crash in as Liquidations Skyrocket
    ETH/BTC Could Crash to 0.03 or Lower: Samson Mow
    Show all