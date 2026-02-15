New XRPL Feature May Expand RLUSD Utility, XRP Ledger Validator Explains

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

In a recent tweet, XRP ledger validator Vet highlights XRP's utility, being used as a bridge currency between pairs like EUROP/RLUSD via autobridging.

"Love to see XRP being used right now as bridge currency between pairs like EUROP/RLUSD via autobridging," Vet wrote in a tweet.

XRP being used as a bridge currency aligns with Ripple's vision for the crypto asset. Earlier this month, Ripple released an updated Institutional DeFi roadmap, which details how the XRP Ledger is advancing toward everyday institutional use, with XRP at the center of settlement, FX, collateral, and on-chain credit.

It is projected that with each use case in stablecoin payments, FX and remittance, tokenized collateral, lending and credit, compliance, XRP’s role will become more prominent in institutional finance, either as the asset being moved, the bridge facilitating exchange, or the reserve currency backing network security.

The next three days will see the permissioned DEX amendment launch on the XRP Ledger mainnet.

This feature introduces a permissioned DEX system for the XRP Ledger. By integrating permissioning features directly into the DEX protocol, regulated financial institutions can participate in the XRPL's DEX while still adhering to their compliance requirements.

In permissioned DEX environments, XRP will act as the auto-bridge asset in FX and remittance transactions, settling trades between stablecoins and other tokens.

XRP surges 13%

XRP extended its price rebound from a low of $1.34 on February 13 into the third day as the crypto market saw its strongest weekend price action in over 20 weeks.

Sunday saw XRP price rise as much as 13%, from $1.50 to $1.67, alongside increasing volumes. XRP trading volume rose 88% in the last 24 hours to $4.75 billion, according to CoinMarketCap. XRP open interest increased as well by 19% to $2.86 billion.

XRP's price jump follows the broader crypto market recovery as a lower-than-expected CPI reading helped boost the outlook for Federal Reserve interest rate cuts in the markets.

The consumer price index for January rose 2.4% from the same time a year ago, down 0.3 percentage points from the prior month, and the lowest since May 2025. This gave the markets a reason to believe that interest rate cuts could arrive sooner than expected, lifting both stocks and cryptocurrencies higher.