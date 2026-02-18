New XRPL Development Tool Faces Critique Over Mainnet Feature Compatibility

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

A Ripple developer, Mayukha Vadari, has pointed out technical gaps in the newly launched XRP Ledger (XRPL) Sandbox. Vadari, in a post on X, highlighted the flaws as part of his feedback to the announcement posted by Anodos Finance CTO Kostas.

Ripple developer exposes Sandbox gaps

Vadari noted that the XRP Ledger amendments only support simple operations like payments and trustlines. He insisted that what truly matters to serious developers in the ecosystem, such as functionality for testing XRPL amendments, that is, protocol upgrade, remains lacking.

He opined that it is necessary for developers to be able to view detailed transaction responses. Vadari argues that these are essential for advanced debugging and validation in blockchain development.

The Ripple developer considers this a major flaw and a huge gap between what is being marketed and the actual function.

Notably, as per Kostas's claims, the XRP Ledger Sandbox is a plug-and-play testing environment for developers. It ought to be a unified workspace meant to fix the XRPL’s previously fragmented developer experience.

There doesn't appear to be any actual way to test amendments here - you can only do basic XRP payments and trustlines, and there doesn't appear to be any way to see the actual transaction response from the XRPL. — Mayukha Vadari (@msvadari) February 18, 2026

However, Vadari has rejected this claim as not being a true representation of the current state of things.

For context, on the XRP Ledger, an amendment is a protocol upgrade, and testing requires confirmation that the amendment is functional in the test environment. So, when Kostas says, "test upcoming amendments," he implies that the Sandbox supports feature-level testing, not just basic payments.

In essence, as per Vadari’s response, the main advertised feature of XRP Ledger Sandbox is missing. This is because the debugging and protocol-level tools are not present.

It is worth pointing out, though, that Kostas, in his announcement, did call for feedback. This suggests that the XRP Ledger Sandbox team appears willing to improve on flaws noticed by developers using the protocol upgrade.

XRPL records continued improvements

Earlier in January 2026, the XRP Ledger carried out an amendment meant to boost on-chain lending.

As U.Today reported, the release of v3.1.0 of RippleD contained a critical fix, the "fixBatchInnerSigs." The aim was to improve existing features and address a signature validation challenge that occurred in the Batch transaction feature.

The amendment helped restore confidence in institutions in the security and reliability of the platform as it concerns the lending protocol.