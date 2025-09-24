Advertisement
AD
AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    New XRP ATH to Come: Bollinger Bands, Ripple USD Stablecoin Breaks into Top 100, Deutche Bank Issues Bullish Bitcoin Statement — Crypto News Digest

    By Dan Burgin
    Wed, 24/09/2025 - 21:14
    Crypto market today. XRP pullback below $3 is bear trap. RLUSD becomes bigger than Solana's Raydium. Deutsche Bank: Bitcoin could join Gold on Central Bank balance sheets.
    Advertisement
    New XRP ATH to Come: Bollinger Bands, Ripple USD Stablecoin Breaks into Top 100, Deutche Bank Issues Bullish Bitcoin Statement — Crypto News Digest
    Cover image via U.Today
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    XRP holds key support despite $1.6B liquidation shock

    XRP pullback below $3 is bear trap, Bollinger Bands warn.

    • Price action. XRP plunged from $3.00

    XRP dipping under $2.90 might be enough to put off anyone thinking of buying at the last minute, but for now the key indicator is showing something else entirely. The weekly Bollinger Bands still keep XRP well above the midline at $2.70, while the top band sits far higher at $3.54. 

    So, after notorious dip, which led to $1.6 billion in liquidations in just 24 hours, the price of XRP plummeted, falling from $3 to $2.70. Many rushed to proclaim this as the end of the altseason, but those making bearish calls may find themselves on the losing side once the dust has settled.

    HOT Stories
    New XRP ATH to Come: Bollinger Bands, Ripple USD Stablecoin Breaks into Top 100, Deutche Bank Issues Bullish Bitcoin Statement — Crypto News Digest
    'Crypto Dad' Speaks Out About Breakthrough Regulatory Cooperation
    Coinbase to List 2 New Cryptocurrencies on Ethereum and Solana
    XRP Trading Now Dominated by CME
    • Market sentiment. Persistent support tests that fail may set up a short squeeze if bulls regain control.

    The XRP price has been stuck between $2.77 and $2.96 all month, moving sideways while every attempt to dip below $2.77 is being rejected. Sellers keep testing that level and failing, and the band just keeps holding. 

    Advertisement

    A break above this price point will change the daily structure and put a stamp for the price in the higher range, where new highs are more likely to come into play.

    Ripple Stablecoin (RLUSD) liquidity actively managed, supply nears $750M

    Ripple's USD stablecoin becomes bigger than Solana's Raydium after $11,000,000 mint.

    • Supply activity. Recent moves: 8M RLUSD minted.

    Ripple's stablecoin desk is playing active supply games, with the latest sequence showing both sides of the ledger. First, there was an eight million RLUSD mint, then an eleven million burn, and then another three million tokens spun out of the treasury.

    The pattern is not random; it is controlled cycling that shows Ripple is adjusting liquidity around live flows rather than just letting supply drift. The total float is now around $741 million, which is enough to push Ripple USD above Raydium in the market cap rankings. 

    • Market impact. RLUSD remains a young asset but already posts $150M in daily volume.

    The jump is important because RLUSD is still pretty young, only launching months ago, but it is already moving $150 million in daily volume. That means it has a turnover rate of over 20% of supply every single day. For a stablecoin that is still finding its distribution rails, that kind of speed is a statement.

    Deutsche Bank: Bitcoin could join Gold on Central Bank balance sheets by 2030

    Bitcoin is set to rival Gold soon.

    • Key prediction. Deutsche Bank researchers see Bitcoin and gold co-existing on central bank balance sheets by the end of the decade.

    Deutsche Bank researchers have predicted that Bitcoin and gold could both co-exist on central bank balance sheets by the end of the decade.  The paper published by the prominent bank asserts that gold and Bitcoin, which are often pitted against each other, can actually serve as complementary diversifications. Both assets can serve as a hedge against geopolitical uncertainty. 

    • Rationale. Institutional adoption surge following Bitcoin ETF approvals has reduced volatility.

    Due to rapid institutional acceptance that was pushed into high gear following the launch of Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs), Bitcoin's volatility has experienced a rather sharp decline. Deutsche Bank expects this trend to continue in the future due to growing regulatory clarity and deepening liquidity.  

    #XRP #Ripple News #Solana #Bitcoin Price Prediction
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Sep 24, 2025 - 20:45
    'Crypto Dad' Speaks Out About Breakthrough Regulatory Cooperation
    ByAlex Dovbnya
    News
    Sep 24, 2025 - 20:13
    Coinbase to List 2 New Cryptocurrencies on Ethereum and Solana
    ByCaroline Amosun
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    BTCC Exchange Partners with NBA All-Star Jaren Jackson Jr. to Inspire Smarter Moves in Sports and Crypto
    The Digital Euro vs. Stablecoins: The Future of Money Is Debated at MERGE Madrid
    Hash Hedge and Walbi launch the World Series of Crypto Trading (WSCT): the first global trading series with a live human vs AI final in Dubai
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    Crypto News Digest
    Sep 24, 2025 - 21:14
    New XRP ATH to Come: Bollinger Bands, Ripple USD Stablecoin Breaks into Top 100, Deutche Bank Issues Bullish Bitcoin Statement — Crypto News Digest
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Sep 24, 2025 - 20:45
    'Crypto Dad' Speaks Out About Breakthrough Regulatory Cooperation
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Sep 24, 2025 - 20:13
    Coinbase to List 2 New Cryptocurrencies on Ethereum and Solana
    Alex Dovbnya
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD