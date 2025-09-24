New XRP ATH to Come: Bollinger Bands, Ripple USD Stablecoin Breaks into Top 100, Deutche Bank Issues Bullish Bitcoin Statement — Crypto News Digest

Advertisement

XRP holds key support despite $1.6B liquidation shock

XRP pullback below $3 is bear trap, Bollinger Bands warn.

Price action. XRP plunged from $3.00

XRP dipping under $2.90 might be enough to put off anyone thinking of buying at the last minute, but for now the key indicator is showing something else entirely. The weekly Bollinger Bands still keep XRP well above the midline at $2.70, while the top band sits far higher at $3.54.

So, after notorious dip, which led to $1.6 billion in liquidations in just 24 hours, the price of XRP plummeted, falling from $3 to $2.70. Many rushed to proclaim this as the end of the altseason, but those making bearish calls may find themselves on the losing side once the dust has settled.

Market sentiment. Persistent support tests that fail may set up a short squeeze if bulls regain control.

The XRP price has been stuck between $2.77 and $2.96 all month, moving sideways while every attempt to dip below $2.77 is being rejected. Sellers keep testing that level and failing, and the band just keeps holding.

Advertisement

A break above this price point will change the daily structure and put a stamp for the price in the higher range, where new highs are more likely to come into play.

Ripple Stablecoin (RLUSD) liquidity actively managed, supply nears $750M

Ripple's USD stablecoin becomes bigger than Solana's Raydium after $11,000,000 mint.

Supply activity. Recent moves: 8M RLUSD minted.

Ripple's stablecoin desk is playing active supply games, with the latest sequence showing both sides of the ledger. First, there was an eight million RLUSD mint, then an eleven million burn, and then another three million tokens spun out of the treasury.

The pattern is not random; it is controlled cycling that shows Ripple is adjusting liquidity around live flows rather than just letting supply drift. The total float is now around $741 million, which is enough to push Ripple USD above Raydium in the market cap rankings.

Market impact. RLUSD remains a young asset but already posts $150M in daily volume.

The jump is important because RLUSD is still pretty young, only launching months ago, but it is already moving $150 million in daily volume. That means it has a turnover rate of over 20% of supply every single day. For a stablecoin that is still finding its distribution rails, that kind of speed is a statement.

Deutsche Bank: Bitcoin could join Gold on Central Bank balance sheets by 2030

Bitcoin is set to rival Gold soon.

Key prediction. Deutsche Bank researchers see Bitcoin and gold co-existing on central bank balance sheets by the end of the decade.

Deutsche Bank researchers have predicted that Bitcoin and gold could both co-exist on central bank balance sheets by the end of the decade. The paper published by the prominent bank asserts that gold and Bitcoin, which are often pitted against each other, can actually serve as complementary diversifications. Both assets can serve as a hedge against geopolitical uncertainty.

Rationale. Institutional adoption surge following Bitcoin ETF approvals has reduced volatility.

Due to rapid institutional acceptance that was pushed into high gear following the launch of Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs), Bitcoin's volatility has experienced a rather sharp decline. Deutsche Bank expects this trend to continue in the future due to growing regulatory clarity and deepening liquidity.