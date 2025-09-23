Advertisement
AD
AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    Don't Be Fooled by XRP Price Dump, Bollinger Bands Signal New All-Time High

    By Gamza Khanzadaev
    Tue, 23/09/2025 - 14:10
    XRP pullback below $3 is bear trap, Bollinger Bands warn
    Advertisement
    Don't Be Fooled by XRP Price Dump, Bollinger Bands Signal New All-Time High
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    XRP dipping under $2.90 might be enough to put off anyone thinking of buying at the last minute, but for now the key indicator is showing something else entirely. The weekly Bollinger Bands still keep XRP well above the midline at $2.70, while the top band sits far higher at $3.54. 

    Advertisement

    So, after yesterday's notorious dip, which led to $1.6 billion in liquidations in just 24 hours, the price of XRP plummeted, falling from $3 to $2.70. Many rushed to proclaim this as the end of the altseason, but those making bearish calls may find themselves on the losing side once the dust has settled.

    The Bollinger Bands show that, after the sell-off, XRP stopped falling at the middle band — a key support level on the weekly chart.

    HOT Stories
    'Real Utility': Ripple CEO Shares Major BlackRock-Related Announcement
    Will Shiba Inu (SHIB) Crash? 2 Bullish and 1 Bearish Scenario
    Ripple CEO Celebrates New Marriage with Emotional Message
    Crypto Market Prediction: Shiba Inu (SHIB) to Hit 2025's Bottom, XRP: Hope for $3 Recovery Not Lost, Bitcoin Not Losing $100,000, Yet
    Article image
    XRP/USD by TradingView

    The XRP price has been stuck between $2.77 and $2.96 all month, moving sideways while every attempt to dip below $2.77 is being rejected. Sellers keep testing that level and failing, and the band just keeps holding. 

    Advertisement

    $3.16 XRP is the key

    A break above this price point will change the daily structure and put a stamp for the price in the higher range, where new highs are more likely to come into play.

    With a market cap of $180 billion, XRP is not some meme coin that is all about hype. It trades on liquidity flows, and Bollinger compression has consistently been a reliable signal when the market is about to expand. The move under $2.90 is not confirmation of weakness; it is just positioning inside the bands before the next attempt higher.

    Charts show a clear upward trend, suggesting XRP may be on the rise. Traders selling into dips may miss this opportunity.

    #XRP News #XRP #Ripple News #XRP Price Analysis #XRP Price Prediction
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Sep 23, 2025 - 13:55
    Polkadot (DOT) Price Reacts to Biggest Tokenomics Overhaul, $6 Retest Incoming?
    ByGodfrey Benjamin
    Price Analysis
    Sep 23, 2025 - 13:45
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction for September 23
    ByDenys Serhiichuk
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    AFTER 2049 Reveals Headliners Mind Against and Ajna & Samm for Singapore Grand Prix Weekend Kickoff
    TOKEN2049 Singapore Breaks All Records as World’s Largest Web3 Event with 25,000 Attendees Amid Unprecedented Demand
    BYDFi Joins Korea Blockchain Week 2025 (KBW2025): Deepening Web3 Engagement
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Sep 23, 2025 - 14:10
    Don't Be Fooled by XRP Price Dump, Bollinger Bands Signal New All-Time High
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Sep 23, 2025 - 13:55
    Polkadot (DOT) Price Reacts to Biggest Tokenomics Overhaul, $6 Retest Incoming?
    Alex Dovbnya
    Price Analysis
    Sep 23, 2025 - 13:45
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction for September 23
    Alex Dovbnya
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD