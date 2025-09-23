Don't Be Fooled by XRP Price Dump, Bollinger Bands Signal New All-Time High

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

XRP dipping under $2.90 might be enough to put off anyone thinking of buying at the last minute, but for now the key indicator is showing something else entirely. The weekly Bollinger Bands still keep XRP well above the midline at $2.70, while the top band sits far higher at $3.54.

So, after yesterday's notorious dip, which led to $1.6 billion in liquidations in just 24 hours, the price of XRP plummeted, falling from $3 to $2.70. Many rushed to proclaim this as the end of the altseason, but those making bearish calls may find themselves on the losing side once the dust has settled.

The Bollinger Bands show that, after the sell-off, XRP stopped falling at the middle band — a key support level on the weekly chart.

XRP/USD by TradingView

The XRP price has been stuck between $2.77 and $2.96 all month, moving sideways while every attempt to dip below $2.77 is being rejected. Sellers keep testing that level and failing, and the band just keeps holding.

$3.16 XRP is the key

A break above this price point will change the daily structure and put a stamp for the price in the higher range, where new highs are more likely to come into play.

With a market cap of $180 billion, XRP is not some meme coin that is all about hype. It trades on liquidity flows, and Bollinger compression has consistently been a reliable signal when the market is about to expand. The move under $2.90 is not confirmation of weakness; it is just positioning inside the bands before the next attempt higher.

Charts show a clear upward trend, suggesting XRP may be on the rise. Traders selling into dips may miss this opportunity.