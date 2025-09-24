Advertisement
    Burn, Mint, Repeat: Ripple USD Stablecoin Breaks into Top 100 After $11,000,000 Mint

    By Gamza Khanzadaev
    Wed, 24/09/2025 - 9:02
    Ripple's USD stablecoin becomes bigger than Solana's Raydium after $11,000,000 mint
    Burn, Mint, Repeat: Ripple USD Stablecoin Breaks into Top 100 After $11,000,000 Mint
    Cover image via U.Today
    Ripple's stablecoin desk is playing active supply games, with the latest sequence showing both sides of the ledger. First, there was an eight million RLUSD mint, then an eleven million burn, and then another three million tokens spun out of the treasury.

    The pattern is not random; it is controlled cycling that shows Ripple is adjusting liquidity around live flows rather than just letting supply drift.

    The total float is now around $741 million, which is enough to push Ripple USD above Raydium — the token of Solana's main decentralized exchange — in the market cap rankings. The jump is important because RLUSD is still pretty young, only launching months ago, but it is already moving $150 million in daily volume. 

    That means it has a turnover rate of over 20% of supply every single day. For a stablecoin that is still finding its distribution rails, that kind of speed is a statement.

    What is so specific about Ripple USD stablecoin?

    What makes RLUSD stand out is how well institutions are already plugging in. Investors can swap tokenized fund shares like BlackRock's BUIDL into RLUSD using Securitize, closing the loop between tokenized treasuries and dollars. 

    DBS Bank is listing RLUSD alongside sgBENJI in Asia, enabling trading, borrowing and collateralizing using Ripple's stablecoin in the same environment as tokenized money market funds.

    Article image
    Source: CoinMarketCap

    The mint-burn-mint cycle shows that Ripple is treating RLUSD like a live monetary instrument, not a one-way issuance machine. If you look at the market size of Raydium, it is already overtaking some of the big names in DeFi. 

    Connections with large institutions show the target is bigger than crypto trading pairs; Ripple wants RLUSD to be at the center of global tokenized finance.

    #Ripple News #RLUSD #XRP #XRP News
