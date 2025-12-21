'New ADA' Goes Parabolic With 357% Ratio, Cardano Creator Teases Storm Incoming

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Cardano's creator Charles Hoskinson, sparked a lot of buzz about the "new ADA" with a short statement that makes the community really engaged because it does not explain itself.

"A storm is coming," Hoskinson posted, along with an image stamped with Midnight. It looks less like a vibe post and more like a teaser pointing to one specific corner of the Cardano universe.

A storm is coming pic.twitter.com/cD3nCn4lbA — Charles Hoskinson (@IOHK_Charles) December 20, 2025

The pricing panel of the Midnight token is something traders are already looking at. Midnight's NIGHT is at $0.09324, up 43.22% for the week, with a market cap of $1.54B (+36.23%) and 24-hour volume of $5.56B (+52.06%). That's not the usual "people noticed it" volume, but the "everyone's in it" kind, backed by a 357.73% volume-to-market-cap ratio in just one day.

That's the kind of turnover you see when coins keep going back and forth instead of being held in place.

Is NIGHT a long game?

CoinMarketCap data shows 6,190 holders on-chain, 16.6 billion circulating supply with FDV at $2.23B, which sets the ceiling traders will keep referencing when they talk about what's priced in versus what's still missing.

Hoskinson's "storm" wording is intentionally broad, but in the crypto world, it usually comes before something specific: a road map drop, a launch window, integrations, access to exchanges, incentive programs or a technical milestone that changes how the asset is used.

If the follow-up is real and coming soon, the current turnover can be like fuel. But if it is just a "nothingburger," the same turnover can quickly turn into profit-taking.