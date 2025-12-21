Advertisement
AD
AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    'New ADA' Goes Parabolic With 357% Ratio, Cardano Creator Teases Storm Incoming

    By Gamza Khanzadaev
    Sun, 21/12/2025 - 15:07
    Cardano's founder Charles Hoskinson has hinted that "a storm is coming," fueling talk that the "new ADA" project Midnight could be entering its next phase after 40% growth in a week.
    Advertisement
    'New ADA' Goes Parabolic With 357% Ratio, Cardano Creator Teases Storm Incoming
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Cardano's creator Charles Hoskinson, sparked a lot of buzz about the "new ADA" with a short statement that makes the community really engaged because it does not explain itself.

    Advertisement

    "A storm is coming," Hoskinson posted, along with an image stamped with Midnight. It looks less like a vibe post and more like a teaser pointing to one specific corner of the Cardano universe.

    The pricing panel of the Midnight token is something traders are already looking at. Midnight's NIGHT is at $0.09324, up 43.22% for the week, with a market cap of $1.54B (+36.23%) and 24-hour volume of $5.56B (+52.06%). That's not the usual "people noticed it" volume, but the "everyone's in it" kind, backed by a 357.73% volume-to-market-cap ratio in just one day.

    Advertisement

    That's the kind of turnover you see when coins keep going back and forth instead of being held in place.

    HOT Stories
    Morning Crypto Report: $3.6 XRP Dream Is Not Dead: Bollinger Bands, 'New Cardano' Rockets 40%, Vitalik Buterin Sells Binance Coin and Other Crypto Amid 'Crypto Winter'
    'Smartest Man Alive' Keeps Shilling XRP, Calls It 'Digital God'
    SBI Starts XRP Lending, Shiba Inu Whale Awakens With 53 Billion SHIB Transfer, New Ethereum Hack Revealed — Crypto News Digest
    Crypto Market Prediction: Will Shiba Inu (SHIB) Crash Ever End? Ethereum (ETH) Already Sniffing $3,000; Bitcoin (BTC) Price Expodes in Unexpected Volume Spike

    Is NIGHT a long game?

    CoinMarketCap data shows 6,190 holders on-chain, 16.6 billion circulating supply with FDV at $2.23B, which sets the ceiling traders will keep referencing when they talk about what's priced in versus what's still missing.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Sun, 12/21/2025 - 09:15
    Cardano Founder Takes Dig at XRP and SOL
    ByAlex Dovbnya

    Advertisement

    Hoskinson's "storm" wording is intentionally broad, but in the crypto world, it usually comes before something specific: a road map drop, a launch window, integrations, access to exchanges, incentive programs or a technical milestone that changes how the asset is used.

    If the follow-up is real and coming soon, the current turnover can be like fuel. But if it is just a "nothingburger," the same turnover can quickly turn into profit-taking.

    #Cardano #Cardano News
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    NewsCrypto News Digest
    Dec 21, 2025 - 13:39
    Morning Crypto Report: $3.6 XRP Dream Is Not Dead: Bollinger Bands, 'New Cardano' Rockets 40%, Vitalik Buterin Sells Binance Coin and Other Crypto Amid 'Crypto Winter'
    ByGamza Khanzadaev
    News
    Dec 21, 2025 - 11:51
    XRP Protection Against Quantum Threat Finally Revealed
    ByGamza Khanzadaev
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    $GRANT Is Live: GrantiX Lists on BitMart and BingX After Successful IDOs
    EverValue Coin (EVA) consolidates an economic model with growing Bitcoin backing
    Kalshi Integrates TRON Network, Expanding Onchain Liquidity Access for World’s Largest Prediction Market
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Dec 21, 2025 - 15:07
    'New ADA' Goes Parabolic With 357% Ratio, Cardano Creator Teases Storm Incoming
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    News, Crypto News Digest
    Dec 21, 2025 - 13:39
    Morning Crypto Report: $3.6 XRP Dream Is Not Dead: Bollinger Bands, 'New Cardano' Rockets 40%, Vitalik Buterin Sells Binance Coin and Other Crypto Amid 'Crypto Winter'
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    News
    Dec 21, 2025 - 11:51
    XRP Protection Against Quantum Threat Finally Revealed
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD