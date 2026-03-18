Ripple Makes Massive Expansion Move in Brazil, Shiba Inu OI Rockets 26%, XRP Price Attempts Recovery — U.Today Crypto Digest

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Ripple expands into Brazil with full-stack institutional platform

Ripple Labs announced a major expansion of its operations into Brazil.

Expansion. The company is rolling out a comprehensive platform combining custody, prime brokerage, stablecoin settlements and treasury management for regulated institutions.

On March 17, the blockchain enterprise giant announced a sweeping expansion of its operations across Brazil.

The company’s new offering aggregates custody, prime brokerage, stablecoin settlements, and treasury management into a single platform designed for regulated financial institutions. Ripple also confirmed it is formally applying for a Virtual Asset Service Provider (VASP) license from the Central Bank of Brazil (BCB).

The rollout is designed to bridge traditional banking with decentralized infrastructure.

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Institutional adoption. The offering aims to bridge traditional finance with decentralized infrastructure, giving Brazilian institutions access to FX, digital assets and derivatives clearing.

For the first time, Brazilian financial entities will have access to Ripple's complete corporate suite. This service grants institutions access to FX, digital assets, and derivatives clearing. A 24/7 liquidity and risk management system that allows corporate treasurers to execute cross-border payments at scale and unlock capital via global repo markets.

A bank-grade storage solution that integrates real-time compliance screening via Chainalysis and Elliptic. Local partners like CRX and Justoken are already utilizing this infrastructure to safely tokenize hundreds of millions in real-world assets (RWAs) on the XRP Ledger.

Shiba Inu Open Interest jumps 26% as futures activity surges

Shiba Inu open interest has surged past 26% within 24 hours, sparking optimism about a big price breakout despite the short-term price dip seen recently.

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Futures spike. Shiba Inu has recorded one of its largest 2026 spikes in derivatives activity, with open interest rising over 26% in 24 hours.

Leading dog-themed meme token Shiba Inu has just recorded one of its highest 2026 increases on the derivatives market as its open interest hits its highest level in the past month.

As momentum builds massively among SHIB futures traders, data from CoinGlass shows that Shiba Inu has surged by over 26% in its open interest over 24 hours. Following this explosive increase, the amount of tokens committed to active contracts over the past day has surged past the 12 trillion mark, now sitting around 12.24 trillion SHIB, worth over $75 million, per SHIB’s current price.

Bullish sign. Traders remain optimistic that sustained futures momentum could translate into a delayed upside move in price.

The rapid increase in SHIB open interest has come at a time when the crypto market is showing extreme strength, with the price of leading cryptocurrencies like XRP and Bitcoin showing notable daily gains.

The ongoing SHIB price dip appears unusual considering the massive open interest surge and the broad market rebound. Nonetheless, investors are less worried as they believe strong futures moves could flip the price soon and trigger a higher price surge.

XRP’s rising support forms near $1.53

XRP's exchange reserves are crawling upward, which could be a sign of an upcoming reversal on the market.

Price rebound. XRP is trading around $1.53, showing a modest rebound after weeks of sustained selling pressure.

After weeks of continuous downward pressure, XRP is currently trading close to $1.53, indicating a modest recovery. Despite the asset's recent short-term rebound, its overall market structure still shows uncertainty, as the cryptocurrency market as a whole finds it difficult to regain steady bullish momentum.

Key price level. This upward movement has helped XRP hold above the $1.43 support zone and test nearby resistance levels tied to short-term moving averages.

After its sell-off in February, XRP has technically formed a gradually rising support line, indicating that buyers are trying to stabilize the price. The asset has been able to test nearby resistance levels created by short-term moving averages thanks to this gradual upward movement, which has helped it rise above the immediate support range around $1.43.

XRP needs to break through adjacent resistance levels and hold above the rising support line in order to continue its recovery trajectory. If not, the asset may return to consolidation or even enter a new phase of correction due to an increase in exchange supply and waning bullish momentum.