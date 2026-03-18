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    Breaking: Bitcoin Reacts to Fed's Latest Rate Decision

    By Alex Dovbnya
    Wed, 18/03/2026 - 18:09
    The Fed just held rates steady at 3.5%-3.75% in an 11-1 vote.
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    Breaking: Bitcoin Reacts to Fed's Latest Rate Decision
    Cover image via depositphotos.com
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    The Federal Reserve has opted to keep its benchmark interest rate unchanged at the 3.5%-3.75% range, signaling a highly cautious approach as the U.S. economy continues to wrestle with sticky inflation.

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    Bitcoin is currently approaching the $72,000 following the decision. 

    With the Fed signaling fewer rate cuts than many risk-on investors had hoped for, Bitcoin and the broader digital asset space are digesting a reality where the cost of capital remains elevated for the foreseeable future.

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    The Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) voted 11-1 to hold rates steady. However, the decision was not unanimous. Federal Reserve Governor Stephen Miran issued a notable dissent, arguing in favor of an immediate 25-basis-point rate cut.

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    Despite Miran's dovish stance, the overwhelming majority of the committee remains focused on persistent economic heat. The Fed explicitly noted that the macroeconomic implications of ongoing developments in the Middle East remain "uncertain," adding a layer of geopolitical caution to their monetary policy.

    The "dot plot" shows sticky inflation

    The most crucial takeaway for investors is the Fed's updated projections, which lean heavily hawkis. 

    The Fed maintained its projection for just one rate cut in 2026 and one in 2027.

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    Seven policymakers projected that there should be zero rate cuts in 2026. Another official sees rates actually moving higher in 2027.

    The median view of the federal funds rate at the end of 2026 held firm at 3.4%, while the long-run terminal rate was revised upward to 3.1%.

    What this means for Bitcoin 

    Bitcoin historically thrives in environments with loose monetary policy and abundant liquidity. The confirmation that the Fed is maintaining a "higher for longer" stance is a traditional headwind for risk assets.

    With the benchmark rate locked between 3.5% and 3.75% and the prospect of rapid rate cuts officially off the table, traditional yield-bearing assets (like Treasury bonds) remain highly competitive against non-yielding assets like Bitcoin.

    However, the Fed's admission that inflation is "sticky" could reignite Bitcoin's narrative as a decentralized hedge against fiat debasement. 

    #Bitcoin Price Prediction
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