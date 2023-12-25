BNB and SOL Price Analysis for December 25

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Traders might have started fixing their profits as most of the coins have come back to the red zone.

BNB/USD

The rate of Binance Coin (BNB) has declined by 1.19% over the last day.

Image by TradingView

On the daily chart, the price of BNB is not ready yet for a continued rise. If buyers want to get back in the game, they need to restore the resistance of $274.95.

Only in that case is there a chance to see a breakout, followed by a move to the $280-$290 zone.

BNB is trading at $266.30 at press time.

SOL/USD

Solana (SOL) is the exception to the rule, rising by 2.17%.

Image by TradingView

On the daily chart, traders should pay attention to yesterday's bar peak. If today's candle closes near it, the upward move may continue. Thus, there are no bearish signals yet, which means that buyers keep holding the initiative.

SOL is trading at $115.24 at press time.