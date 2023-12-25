Advertisement
AD
Original U.Today article

BNB and SOL Price Analysis for December 25

Advertisement
article image
Denys Serhiichuk
Which altcoins can rise this week?
Mon, 25/12/2023 - 15:40
BNB and SOL Price Analysis for December 25
Cover image via www.tradingview.com

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Traders might have started fixing their profits as most of the coins have come back to the red zone.

Advertisement
Top coins by CoinMarketCap

BNB/USD

The rate of Binance Coin (BNB) has declined by 1.19% over the last day.

Image by TradingView

On the daily chart, the price of BNB is not ready yet for a continued rise. If buyers want to get back in the game, they need to restore the resistance of $274.95.

Related
Cardano (ADA) Price Analysis for December 24

Only in that case is there a chance to see a breakout, followed by a move to the $280-$290 zone.

BNB is trading at $266.30 at press time.

SOL/USD

Solana (SOL) is the exception to the rule, rising by 2.17%.

Image by TradingView

On the daily chart, traders should pay attention to yesterday's bar peak. If today's candle closes near it, the upward move may continue. Thus, there are no bearish signals yet, which means that buyers keep holding the initiative.

SOL is trading at $115.24 at press time.

#Solana Price Prediction #Binance coin price prediction
About the author
article image
Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

related image Solana (SOL) Meme Coins Take Center Stage as SHIB, PEPE, FLOKI Shed Gains
2023/12/25 15:38
Solana (SOL) Meme Coins Take Center Stage as SHIB, PEPE, FLOKI Shed Gains
Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
related image 8.4 Trillion SHIB Exchange Hands as Shibarium Smashes New Big Milestone
2023/12/25 15:38
8.4 Trillion SHIB Exchange Hands as Shibarium Smashes New Big Milestone
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image Bitcoin ETF May Have Tremendous Impact on SHIB Price: PawZone Founder
2023/12/25 15:38
Bitcoin ETF May Have Tremendous Impact on SHIB Price: PawZone Founder
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement

Popular

BNB and SOL Price Analysis for December 25
BNB and SOL Price Analysis for December 25
Solana (SOL) Meme Coins Take Center Stage as SHIB, PEPE, FLOKI Shed Gains
Solana (SOL) Meme Coins Take Center Stage as SHIB, PEPE, FLOKI Shed Gains
8.4 Trillion SHIB Exchange Hands as Shibarium Smashes New Big Milestone
8.4 Trillion SHIB Exchange Hands as Shibarium Smashes New Big Milestone
Bitcoin ETF May Have Tremendous Impact on SHIB Price: PawZone Founder
Bitcoin ETF May Have Tremendous Impact on SHIB Price: PawZone Founder
Ethereum (ETH) Primed for Rally to $3,400, Analyst Predicts Ahead of ETF Approval
Ethereum (ETH) Primed for Rally to $3,400, Analyst Predicts Ahead of ETF Approval
CoinEx CEO Haipo Yang on Strategy, New Features and Crypto Prospects: AMA Recap
CoinEx CEO Haipo Yang on Strategy, New Features and Crypto Prospects: AMA Recap
11% Bitcoin (BTC) Move Coming Soon: Skew Analytics
11% Bitcoin (BTC) Move Coming Soon: Skew Analytics
XRP Eyes 74% Volume Spike as Price Goes Christmas Green
XRP Eyes 74% Volume Spike as Price Goes Christmas Green
Dogecoin (DOGE) Profitability at Highest Level in 2023
Dogecoin (DOGE) Profitability at Highest Level in 2023
Crucial Upgrade Teased by SHIB Team, Here's Why It Will Be Important
Crucial Upgrade Teased by SHIB Team, Here's Why It Will Be Important
Show all
Advertisement
AD