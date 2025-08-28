Advertisement
    VanEck: Corporates Buying Bitcoin Faster Than You Think

    By Alex Dovbnya
    Thu, 28/08/2025 - 20:02
    Institutional demand for Bitcoin is substantially outpacing new supply
    VanEck: Corporates Buying Bitcoin Faster Than You Think
    According to New York-based financial giant VanEck, corporations are currently buying Bitcoin at a much faster pace than most people realize. 

    Meanwhile, the role of miners continues to diminish compared to previous cycles. 

    Rapidly growing institutional demand 

    Notably, corporations have so far added a staggering 638,617 BTC this year. 

    This extremely impressive sum represents a fivefold increase compared to the previous year. In 2024, for comparison, corporations added 120,290 coins. 

    Corporate treasuries have now emerged as an extremely influential market force, supplanting Bitcoin miners. 

    At the same time, exchange-traded funds (ETFs) offered by such major players as Fidelity and BlackRock bought 300,066 BTC in 2024 and 381,037 BTC in 2025.

    Hence, total institutional demand is now approaching a million coins in 2025, which is a sizeable increase compared to the previous year. 

    Diminishing role of miners

    Corporate demand substantially exceeds new Bitcoin supply, which currently stands at 166,000 coins. 

    As noted by VanEck, only 330,000 Bitcoins will be mined during the next halving cycle that will take place from 2028 to 2032. It will then take more than a century to mine an additional 330,000 coins. This shows just how limited future demand for Bitcoin is. 

    #Bitcoin News
