AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

Mr. Wonderful: Something Bigger Beneath Bitcoin's 50% Crash

By Alex Dovbnya
Tue, 17/02/2026 - 7:59
Venerated investor Kevin O'Leary has warned that an existential "quantum anxiety" is effectively capping institutional Bitcoin allocations at 3%.
Advertisement
Mr. Wonderful: Something Bigger Beneath Bitcoin's 50% Crash
Cover image via U.Today
Read U.TODAY on
Google News
Advertisement

Kevin O'Leary, the "Shark Tank" investor known as Mr. Wonderful, has shared his take on Bitcoin's recent 50% price correction, arguing that "something bigger is happening underneath the price action."

According to O'Leary, the era of widespread altcoin speculation is dead. Meanwhile, quantum computing, which has emerged as a new existential threat, is capping institutional investment.

The collapse of altcoins

During that crash, the broader altcoin market was effectively wiped out, with many assets plummeting 80–90% and failing to recover.

HOT Stories
Ripple CEO Sees Major Legal Victory Likely This Spring Crypto Market Review: Shiba Inu (SHIB) Recovery Ends Abruptly, Ethereum (ETH) Uptrend Is In, Is Bitcoin (BTC) Close to Breaking $70,000?

"Institutions finally did the math and realized if you want 90% of the upside and volatility in crypto, you only need Bitcoin and Ethereum," O'Leary stated. "Everything else is just poo-poo coins, worthless, and they got dumped accordingly."

Advertisement

You Might Also Like
Title news
Fri, 10/17/2025 - 06:02
Ethereum (ETH) ‘Cracks’ Under Pressure, Kevin O'Leary Says
ByAlex Dovbnya

O'Leary himself has liquidated 27 different positions in his portfolio to consolidate capital solely into Bitcoin and Ethereum. 

Large sovereign wealth funds and institutional allocators are no longer interested in the "backstory" of niche blockchains, according to the investor. 

Advertisement

The quantum threat 

O'Leary remains "long Bitcoin," but claims that the threat of quantum supremacy is already causing hesitation among institutional investors.  

"The idea that a quantum computer could eventually break the chain is making institutions hesitate," he explained.

The theoretical risk of a powerful quantum computer could craking the elliptic curve cryptography (ECDSA) that secures Bitcoin wallets is a growing concern. 

The uncertainty is tangible enough to affect portfolio weighting.

Until this technological anxiety is resolved, "don't expect [institutions] to go beyond a 3% allocation," O'Leary says.

Waiting for clarity

O'Leary claims that the smart money is not leaving since they are waiting for clarity.

"They’ll stay cautious, they’ll stay disciplined, and they’ll wait for clarity. That’s the reality."

This "clarity" likely also refers to the Clarity Act, a piece of U.S. legislation O'Leary has frequently championed

He has previously predicted that the bill could pass by May 2026. As reported by U.Today, Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse expects the bill to pass by the end of April.  

#Bitcoin Price Prediction #Kevin O'Leary
Advertisement

Related articles

News
Feb 17, 2026 - 5:49
Ripple CEO Sees Major Legal Victory Likely This Spring
ByAlex Dovbnya
NewsCrypto Market ReviewPrice Analysis
Feb 17, 2026 - 3:00
Crypto Market Review: Shiba Inu (SHIB) Recovery Ends Abruptly, Ethereum (ETH) Uptrend Is In, Is Bitcoin (BTC) Close to Breaking $70,000?
ByArman Shirinyan
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Latest Press releases
Rizz Network Lands $5M Capital Commitment from Nimbus Capital to Drive Next-Generation AI-DePIN Rizz Wireless Rollout
Post-Event Press ReleaseNexTech Summit 2026 Mumbai, India | February 06, 2026
Toobit Launches TradingView Alert Integration to Provide Real-Time Market Signals
Subscribe to daily newsletter

Recommended articles

Interviews
Feb 12, 2026 - 12:25
Trezor Safe 7, Building Product, Accessible Self-Custody: Rare Interview With Trezor's Head of Hardware Product Adam Budínský
article image Vladislav Sopov
Reviews
Feb 10, 2026 - 9:08
DeLorean Labs $DMC: Tokenized Cars, On-Chain Reservations and Strong Community
article image Dan Burgin
Reviews
Feb 9, 2026 - 16:30
Gate Research: Why Leveraged Tokens Are Vanishing
article image Dan Burgin
Interviews
Feb 5, 2026 - 15:43
Web3 Leap: How DeLorean Labs Is Reimagining the Future of Cars
article image Dan Burgin
Interviews
Feb 3, 2026 - 17:19
“Blockchain Developers Are Solving Problems Other Industries Tackled Decades Ago” — Brandon Vrooman on What Gaming Teaches Crypto
article image Dan Burgin
Price Index
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
XRP Price Index
Cardano (ADA) Price Index
Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
Tron (TRX) Price Index
Polygon (POL) Price Index
Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
Solana (SOL) Price Index
Our social media
There's a lot to see there, too
Popular articles
News
Feb 17, 2026 - 7:59
Mr. Wonderful: Something Bigger Beneath Bitcoin's 50% Crash
Alex Dovbnya
News
Feb 17, 2026 - 5:49
Ripple CEO Sees Major Legal Victory Likely This Spring
Alex Dovbnya
News, Crypto Market Review, Price Analysis
Feb 17, 2026 - 3:00
Crypto Market Review: Shiba Inu (SHIB) Recovery Ends Abruptly, Ethereum (ETH) Uptrend Is In, Is Bitcoin (BTC) Close to Breaking $70,000?
Arman Shirinyan
Show all