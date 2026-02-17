AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

Morning Crypto Report: XRP Not Ready for $1.50: Bollinger Bands, Cardano Foundation Votes 'Yes' on 500,000 ADA Withdrawal, Kiyosaki Details 'Rich Dad' Bitcoin Strategy

By Gamza Khanzadaev
Tue, 17/02/2026 - 12:01
XRP faces rejection at $1.50 Bollinger Bands while Cardano Foundation approves a 500,000 ADA DeFi withdrawal. Get the latest on Robert Kiyosaki's Bitcoin strategy and key price levels for Feb. 17, 2026.
Advertisement
Morning Crypto Report: XRP Not Ready for $1.50: Bollinger Bands, Cardano Foundation Votes 'Yes' on 500,000 ADA Withdrawal, Kiyosaki Details 'Rich Dad' Bitcoin Strategy
Cover image via www.youtube.com

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News
Advertisement

Tuesday, Feb. 17, 2026: XRP remains capped below its $1.49794 daily Bollinger midband after Sunday’s $1.6711 spike, the Cardano Foundation confirms a YES vote on the first DeFi Liquidity Budget withdrawal and Robert Kiyosaki tells followers he is increasing Bitcoin exposure as BTC consolidates near $67,777, above the $60,000 support.

TL;DR

  • XRP unable to secure acceptance from Bollinger Bands above $1.50.
  • Cardano governance votes "Yes" for DeFi liquidity withdrawal worth 500,000 ADA.
  • "Rich Dad Poor Dad" author Robert Kiyosaki reiterates "bullish" stance on Bitcoin as BTC holding above $60,000 after recent liquidity sweep.

XRP news: Bollinger Bands flag weakness for XRP price at $1.50

XRP’s weekend rally to $1.6711 briefly revived upside expectations, but buying momentum faded quickly. By Tuesday’s open, the token remained below the daily Bollinger midband at $1.49794, a level that has acted as resistance across three consecutive daily sessions.

HOT Stories
Morning Crypto Report: XRP Not Ready for $1.50: Bollinger Bands, Cardano Foundation Votes 'Yes' on 500,000 ADA Withdrawal, Kiyosaki Details 'Rich Dad' Bitcoin Strategy Ripple CEO Sees Major Legal Victory Likely This Spring

The daily chart by TradingView with Bollinger Bands applied shows repeated attempts to stabilize above $1.50, failing to produce continuation. The midband, represented by the 20-day moving average, remains the technical pivot separating recovery from renewed downside pressure.

Advertisement
Article image
XRP/USD chart by TradingView with Bollinger Bands applied

With the price hovering beneath that threshold, attention turns to the lower Bollinger Band at $1.2311 as the next statistical reference point for XRP if weakness continues.

The development matters because Sunday’s spike was widely interpreted as a potential breakout attempt. As of Tuesday, that breakout has not materialized.

You Might Also Like
Title news
Tue, 02/17/2026 - 05:49
Ripple CEO Sees Major Legal Victory Likely This Spring
ByAlex Dovbnya
Advertisement

Cardano news: Foundation votes "yes" on treasury withdrawal for DeFi Liquidity Budget

Separately, the Cardano Foundation confirmed via X that it has voted "Yes" on Withdrawal 1 under the Cardano DeFi Liquidity Budget framework. According to the proposal, filed on Jan. 15, 2026, the sum of the withdrawal is 500,000 ADA.

The vote is publicly verifiable on-chain through Cardanoscan, reinforcing the network’s governance transparency.

In its rationale, the Cardano Foundation commended the team’s disclosure of risk management policies but emphasized the need for stronger reporting standards before additional withdrawals are approved. Recommendations include:

  • Public dashboards tracking liquidity deployment.
  • Expanded conflict-of-interest disclosures.
  • Clearer operational rules for fund management.
  • More accurate ADA price assumptions in budget modeling.

Internal vote distribution showed four constitutional votes in favor, zero against, one abstention.

The approval activates treasury-backed DeFi liquidity for Cardano while simultaneously placing accountability requirements on execution.

Bitcoin news: "Rich Dad Poor Dad" author Kiyosaki reaffirms BTC accumulation plan

In a Tuesday post on X, "Rich Dad Poor Dad" author Robert Kiyosaki warned that a major stock market crash is imminent and reiterated that he is buying more Bitcoin during price pullbacks.

He cited Bitcoin’s 21 million supply cap and stated that nearly all coins are already in circulation, reinforcing his long-standing scarcity argument. Kiyosaki said he holds gold, silver, Ethereum and Bitcoin and intends to accumulate more BTC as markets weaken.

Article image
BTC/USD chart by TradingView with Robert Kiyosaki's X post

His comments come as Bitcoin consolidates near $67,777 following a move earlier this month that briefly pushed the price toward $60,000. That level now serves as structural support, while the $73,00-$75,000 region remains overhead supply.

Importantly, Kiyosaki's stance is not new. He has consistently framed Bitcoin as a hedge against systemic instability. What changes is context: current price compression and volatility expansion patterns mean accumulation strategies now sit against a backdrop of heightened risk sensitivity.

What to watch next for XRP, ADA, BTC

  • XRP: Daily close above $1.49794 required to confirm recovery above $1.50. Continued rejection keeps $1.2311 in play.
  • Cardano (ADA): Testing $0.27-$0.29 support zone as market focus shifts to transparency execution after Treasury Withdrawal 1 approval.
  • Bitcoin (BTC): $60,000 remains key structural support. A break above $73,000 would mark a renewed expansion phase. Until then a chop sideways in the $60,000-$70,000 range is the most probable scenario.

You Might Also Like
Title news
Tue, 02/17/2026 - 03:00
Crypto Market Review: Shiba Inu (SHIB) Recovery Ends Abruptly, Ethereum (ETH) Uptrend Is In, Is Bitcoin (BTC) Close to Breaking $70,000?
ByArman Shirinyan
#XRP #Cardano #Bitcoin #"Rich Dad, Poor Dad" Author Robert Kiyosaki #Bollinger Bands
Advertisement

Related articles

News
Feb 17, 2026 - 10:33
It Will Take Bitcoin 20 Years to Become 'Better Gold': Willy Woo
ByYuri Molchan
News
Feb 17, 2026 - 10:22
XRP Network Activity Down 26% as Active Addresses Fall to 40,778
ByGodfrey Benjamin
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Latest Press releases
Rizz Network Lands $5M Capital Commitment from Nimbus Capital to Drive Next-Generation AI-DePIN Rizz Wireless Rollout
Post-Event Press ReleaseNexTech Summit 2026 Mumbai, India | February 06, 2026
Toobit Launches TradingView Alert Integration to Provide Real-Time Market Signals
Subscribe to daily newsletter

Recommended articles

Interviews
Feb 12, 2026 - 12:25
Trezor Safe 7, Building Product, Accessible Self-Custody: Rare Interview With Trezor's Head of Hardware Product Adam Budínský
article image Vladislav Sopov
Reviews
Feb 10, 2026 - 9:08
DeLorean Labs $DMC: Tokenized Cars, On-Chain Reservations and Strong Community
article image Dan Burgin
Reviews
Feb 9, 2026 - 16:30
Gate Research: Why Leveraged Tokens Are Vanishing
article image Dan Burgin
Interviews
Feb 5, 2026 - 15:43
Web3 Leap: How DeLorean Labs Is Reimagining the Future of Cars
article image Dan Burgin
Interviews
Feb 3, 2026 - 17:19
“Blockchain Developers Are Solving Problems Other Industries Tackled Decades Ago” — Brandon Vrooman on What Gaming Teaches Crypto
article image Dan Burgin
Price Index
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
XRP Price Index
Cardano (ADA) Price Index
Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
Tron (TRX) Price Index
Polygon (POL) Price Index
Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
Solana (SOL) Price Index
Our social media
There's a lot to see there, too
Popular articles
News, Crypto News Digest
Feb 17, 2026 - 12:01
Morning Crypto Report: XRP Not Ready for $1.50: Bollinger Bands, Cardano Foundation Votes 'Yes' on 500,000 ADA Withdrawal, Kiyosaki Details 'Rich Dad' Bitcoin Strategy
Gamza Khanzadaev
News
Feb 17, 2026 - 10:33
It Will Take Bitcoin 20 Years to Become 'Better Gold': Willy Woo
Yuri Molchan
News
Feb 17, 2026 - 10:22
XRP Network Activity Down 26% as Active Addresses Fall to 40,778
Godfrey Benjamin
Show all