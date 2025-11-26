Morning Crypto Report: XRP May Gain $30 Billion in Next 30 Days: Bollinger Bands, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Recovers as $5 Billion Meme Coin, $100,000 BTC Back on Radar

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The midweek session opens with the market remaining cautious, but the individual charts still manage to push their own stories forward. XRP grabs attention thanks to a clear weekly Bollinger setup that repeats a pattern traders know well. SHIB finally lifts itself above the $5 billion level after drifting under it for days.

In the meantime, Bitcoin edges toward a golden cross on the four-hour chart, right under the $100,000 zone, which is enough to pull the level back into the conversation.

XRP’s weekly Bollinger pattern hints at a $30 billion jump if the spring move repeats.

SHIB returns to the $5 billion bracket after adding $200 million overnight.

Bitcoin forms a golden cross, pulling $100,000 back into focus.

XRP set for $30 billion month if Bollinger setup plays out

XRP's weekly Bollinger bands are showing one of its cleanest reactions of the quarter, as per TradingView. The market cap bounced off the lower band at $122 billion and climbed to $131.53 billion, adding about $10 billion since Monday. The move landed pretty much where the same kind of spring setup started, when a similar bounce pushed XRP straight to the midband in about 35 days.

The midband is currently at around $165 billion, which is close to a $33 billion increase from current levels. The timing does not seem random either. The last run was just over a month, and this one is arriving right before December, which is a month XRP usually does well. The numbers show that XRP averaged 69% in December, so that is some extra fuel.

XRP is trading at around $2.18 to $2.22 a day, still under the $2.38 to $2.52 resistance zone, but the weekly setup is more important right now. The logic is simple: if this pattern follows its usual path, XRP is gearing up for one of its cleaner month-long moves.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) reclaims $5 billion status

Shiba Inu has finally made it back into the $5 billion club, as per CoinMarketCap. After being below the mark for almost a week, SHIB added about $200 million in the last 24 hours, lifting its market cap to roughly $5.03 billion. For a meme coin that has been stuck in a slow grind, this bounce follows the same bottom structure SHIB often builds before pushing higher: a tight range, low noise and a clean lift from the floor.

During the day, the price reached the $0.00000854-$0.0000086 range, matching its recent consolidation area and confirming last week's base. It is difficult to say if this is the start of a new trend or just a short rebound, but it looks more like a setup than a peak. The last time SHIB formed a bottom like this, the follow-up move lasted several days.

Finally getting back to $5 billion is a big deal for SHIB. As long as the floor stays above $4.9 billion, it will keep getting stronger.

$100,000 BTC talk resurfaces amid golden cross

Bitcoin is building a golden cross on the four-hour chart, with the 23-day moving average getting ready to cross above the 50-day, while the 200-day MA sits just under $100,000, as per TradingView. It is a rare setup on this time frame and usually acts as a short-term boost when the price is already trying to climb out of a base.

BTC trades at around $86,900 to $87,700. It is still under the main resistance zone, but it is no longer dipping under last week's lows near $84,000. The golden cross, which is basically a bullish signal, is appearing right under the long-term $100,000 marker, which makes this setup more substantial than usual.

If it jumps from the current levels to $100,000, that is about a 13% increase. BTC has made similar jumps many times during strong technical recoveries.

With the 200-day MA close to $100,000, the chart naturally draws attention to it. Traders have not seen a mid-time-frame cross line up this neatly under such a major psychological level in quite a while, which is why the six-figure narrative is once again gaining traction on the market.

Crypto market outlook

Midweek trading remains calm, but the main assets hold surprisingly clean setups. XRP carries the strongest multiweek pattern, SHIB takes back its key threshold and Bitcoin’s golden cross reopens the door to the six-figure mark.

Bitcoin (BTC): Around $86,900-$87,700, resistance at $89,500-$91,000, support at $84,000, then $80,600.

Shiba Inu (SHIB): Near 0.00000854, resistance at 0.00000920-0.00000940, support at 0.00000812, then 0.00000780.

XRP: Around $2.18-$2.22, ceiling at $2.38-$2.52, support at $2.12, then $2.