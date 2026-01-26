Morning Crypto Report: New -$18.2 Million XRP Upset Bigger Than You Think, "$1 Million Bitcoin" Advocate Busts Two Biggest Myths With 10x Prediction, Dogecoin (DOGE) Creator Describes Bitcoin Price Crash in Just One Word

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

As the new week begins on the crypto market, Bitcoin is struggling to stay above $87,000 after another weekend of declines, while investors are looking at red numbers and considering their exit strategies. However, behind the panic, key data points suggest misreadings, especially regarding XRP’s -$18.2 million headline.

Elsewhere, Samson Mow, the advocate of "$1 million BTC," trashes the halving narrative, and the original creator of Dogecoin offers a one-word summary of the market.

XRP’s outflow of $18.2 million comes almost entirely from a U.S. ETF product as global flows show unusual strength.

Bitcoin saw $1.09 billion in outflows this week, but Samson Mow argues that the four-year cycle is dead and that a 10x increase is real.

Dogecoin creator responded to the Bitcoin price crash with just one word, and it signals exhaustion.

XRP records $18.2 million outflow, but there's a bullish catch

CoinShares data showed XRP losing $18.2 million last week across digital asset investment products. That put it right behind Bitcoin's -$1.09 billion and Ethereum's -$630.3 million, which were the worst weekly performers. But when you break it down, it is not as shocking as it seems: almost all of it — about $40.64 million — was invested in a single U.S. spot ETF. Apart from that redemption event, XRP products in other regions saw inflows.

The largest buyers were from Europe and Canada. Switzerland added $32.5 million across crypto ETPs, Germany added $19.1 million and Canada took in $33.5 million. This is in contrast to the $1.8 billion that left the U.S. All of this happened during a flat-to-declining price week, which hints at strategic accumulation or arbitrage between spot and derivative exposure.

This drop in the ETF also happened at a weird time, since the outflow was recorded just as the market expected redemptions from weaker ETP issuers. Thus, it is not really a vote against XRP but more like a rebalancing or a move specific to a provider.

XRP's month-to-date flow is still positive at $89.9 million, which is one of the best among altcoins. Solana is the only one that has beaten it, with $92.9 million for January. XRP's AUM is at $3.54 billion, slightly above Solana's $3.37 billion and far ahead of Litecoin, Sui and Chainlink combined.

The headlines might make it look like there is panic-selling going on, but it is actually just a structural rotation. If anything, the way non-U.S. investors are adding to weakness suggests that they are looking ahead to Q1 catalysts. These are probably going to be centered on regulatory developments or resumed ETF approval momentum abroad.

Samson Mow says forget about halving: 10x is still on the menu

Samson Mow is still optimistic about Bitcoin's long-term potential, but he is not relying on the usual halving cycle theory. According to Mow, the two main assumptions — that Bitcoin's price follows a four-year halving schedule and that its market cap is too big for major multiples — are both out of date.

In his words, what happened in 2025 broke the cycle model. The inflows from institutional investors, the cross-border monetary rotation and the scale of post-ETF exposure disrupted historical patterns. Instead of going for a typical surge post-halving, the market is entering a new macro-anchored expansion phase.

He calls it an "Omegacycle," meaning Bitcoin is no longer governed by past fractals but instead tracks monetary compression, liquidity spillovers and sovereign accumulation. That also means we cannot tie hard targets to dates like "2026 = $250,000 BTC."

The most bullish things for #Bitcoin happened in the last year: two popular myths were shattered.



1️⃣ The 4-year cycle. The illusion is over. An Omegacycle is in the cards.

2️⃣ Bitcoin is too big to see a 10x. Gold saw almost 2x. Silver 3.4x.



Now we just wait patiently. 🚀 — Samson Mow (@Excellion) January 25, 2026

Bitcoin can still do 10x, and it is not just hype. Capital allocators now treat it like a reserve layer. Gold almost doubled during its last major cycle. Silver tripled. Bitcoin, with a market cap of around $870 billion, is still pretty small in the grand scheme of things.

This view really stands out when you compare it to the brutal flows we saw this week. Bitcoin experienced $1.09 billion in weekly outflows, the largest single-week drain since the November crash. But this volume did not translate to full risk-off behavior. Short-Bitcoin products gained a mere $0.5 million — minimal compared to past bear moves. The sell-off was not driven by conviction; it looked more like a positioning shakeout.

Mow is reiterating long-term upside on a week like this, signaling that big wallets are not done. They are just not doing it publicly anymore.

Bitcoin drops, and Dogecoin co-creator responds with one word

Bitcoin's Saturday night slump made headlines for how fast it happened, not how big the drop was. All of a sudden, the cryptocurrency dropped from $89,300 to under $87,100. The move got its most viral reaction from Billy Markus, cofounder of Dogecoin, who replied with a single word, and it was a "sigh."

That reaction, along with his follow-up comment that "crypto is and always will be boring to anyone not making money," shows how people are feeling right now in the space. Engagement is low, meme coins are no longer a hot topic and the novelty factor has disappeared. Even major downside volatility does not excite anyone unless it leads to big profits.

This kind of emotional flatline is usually a late-stage capitulation marker — not for price, but for interest. Markus's tone is in line with what most metrics are showing: Telegram's activity is slow, Google Trends are down and NFT and meme coin volumes are close to reaching multiquarter lows. No one's talking, no one's watching and no one's hyping it.

This is usually when DOGE consolidates, and when Bitcoin's price suddenly starts moving up and down a lot. Yes, the fatigue is real, but it rarely lasts.

Crypto market outlook

For now, nobody on the crypto market wants to buy big. But nobody is exiting entirely either. That puts us in a holding pattern, where boredom builds pressure and structure sets the stage.