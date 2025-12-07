Morning Crypto Report: Is Shiba Inu (SHIB) a Coin to Hold in December? XRP Refuses to Lose $2 Amid Extreme Fear, Bitcoin Is Inch Away From Santa Rally: Bollinger Bands

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Advertisement

The first week of December ends in a market that behaves almost exactly like late 2021, when crypto cracked before equities even noticed anything was wrong. The difference today is the phase of U.S. monetary policy: easing mode on, inflation is slowing, yet prices act like they already consumed the entire future cycle before the cycle even arrived.

That expectation gap is what keeps sentiment fragile and makes every bounce look temporary. Narratives flipped multiple times this week, and risk appetite slipped under the weight of macro uncertainty that keeps bleeding into every chart from SHIB to Bitcoin.

TL;DR

SHIB erased its two-week buildup and returned to the starting line.

XRP posts the weakest top-10 weekly result but keeps $2 alive.

Bitcoin sits under the Bollinger mid-band with Santa Rally odds depending on this flip.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) in December: Hold or sell?

The week opened with undeniable optimism around SHIB. The meme coin added about 12% in the previous two weeks, and the structure looked clean enough for continuation. Then the weekend closed in, poured cold water on the entire setup, and in just two days the price erased almost all gains, dropping straight back to $0.0000084 — the exact level where early-month bullish talk began.

SHIB’s price history does not help with confidence either, because 2023 remains the only December in which the meme coin managed a proper surge.

Advertisement

This is where macro expectation creep shows up. The market trades as if the easing phase is already fully priced in, which compresses cycles and removes patience from speculative trades. When that happens, assets like SHIB do not get the runway they usually need.

SHIB’s December question — hold or sell — has a rational answer for now: no clear reason to hold unless Bitcoin breaks its mid-band. The market showed in 2021 how risk assets react when expectations overshoot reality, and the same pattern is surfacing.

Still, SHIB can switch direction as fast as it loses steam if Bitcoin confirms strength, because meme coins remain tethered to BTC during high-fear phases.

XRP bulls defend $2 price base

While the crypto market traded like a ride with no stable rhythm, XRP delivered its own version of controlled chaos. It printed the weakest weekly performance in the entire top 10 at -7.24%, yet the token refused to lose the $2 base. That matters more than the color of the weekly candle, because the whole market is drifting through a macro backdrop where expectations dominate actual policy. In uncertain times, round levels become psychological anchors.

Maybe it is the $230 million in ETF inflows this week, maybe it is the $897 million since launch, or maybe it is simply holders refusing to surrender a level that defines sentiment far beyond the chart, but the $2 line stayed intact even as the market cracked around it.

XRP/USD by TradingView

This is where the 2021 parallel comes in again: crypto rolled over two months before the S&P 500 back then.

XRP sits in the same pocket now. If macro expectations for future easing have already been absorbed, assets with weaker weekly momentum tend to test their floors repeatedly.

But the fact that XRP did not lose $2 even under weekly pressure is a sign of positioning that still prefers defense over capitulation. The level becomes the gateway: lose it and sentiment resets, but hold it and any Bitcoin upside spills over fast.

Bitcoin to decide fate of Santa Rally 2025: Bollinger Bands

Bitcoin is right at the point where December is decided. The daily Bollinger mid-band sits overhead, and BTC is under it, pressing but not flipping. If Bitcoin can reclaim it and close a weekly candle above, the path opens toward $94,300.

If it fails, the market turns to $84,400 as the main target, and December becomes a conversation about damage control instead of the seasonal rally.

This setup is even sharper when paired with equity signals. Bloomberg’s Mike McGlone broke down why the next 5% in the S&P 500 carries asymmetric meaning. Upward is the consensus — a simple continuation trade. Downward is a near-historic valuation drawdown equal to almost 12% of GDP, a scale that has only appeared during stressed periods like 2007’s exit wave.

BTC/USD by TradingView

That dynamic feeds straight into Bitcoin. Crypto fell earlier than equities in 2021 because high-beta assets price expectation turns before safer ones. If the S&P rejects here, Bitcoin will not need much to do the same, especially with price already sitting under its mid-band. If the index holds, Bitcoin has enough technical structure to deliver a December breakout, because this flip is the only missing element.

Macro risk adds one more variable: the Saylor factor. If equities drop, MicroStrategy’s leveraged exposure becomes a pressure point. It is not just the liquidation risk but the myth risk — the narrative that Bitcoin has an unstoppable corporate holder behind it. If that narrative weakens, liquidity reacts instantly.

Crypto market outlook

The question of whether a bear market has already begun resurfaces because the fall of 2025 mirrors 2021, with crypto breaking earlier than equities while cycle speed accelerates and prices behave as if the entire easing path is already priced in.

The next Fed meeting risks delivering a familiar cold shower that resets expectations after inflated valuations and compressed phases pushed markets ahead of policy reality.

Key levels to watch next week: