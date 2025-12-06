Shibarium Reset? SHIB Explorer Reveals This Might Be Scenario

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Shiba Inu Layer 2 Shibarium is under the spotlight as Shibariumscan, its dedicated blockchain explorer, hints at a reset. This speculation is not far fetched as the Shibarium network recently underwent a security upgrade, with its old public RPC connection retired.

Weeks back, the Shiba Inu team revealed an ongoing Shibarium RPC Migration Network upgrade, which included a legacy endpoint closure, with the old public RPC connection for Shibarium retired, thus ending access through the previous URL.

A look at the Shibariumscan explorer reveals something unusual: the numbers presently displayed are different from what one was previously used to.

Before now, total blocks had crossed 14 million, while total transactions stood at above 1.56 billion, and total addresses above 272 million. At the moment, these figures are significantly lower.

The current count for total blocks is 2,378,324; total transactions is 168,046,095, while total addresses stood at 5,151,236. The daily transactions part of the page was also not found.

What happened?

The drop in the Shibarium statistics might not be because activity necessarily slowed. A potential reason might be due to the Shibarium network retiring its old RPC. When an RPC endpoint is retired, explorers may rebuild or resync their data from a different index.

This might explain the drop in data reported, even though the chain is performing optimally. This premise is corroborated as Shibariumscan noted on its page an ongoing index to the chain, stating that the current counts might not be accurate.

A notice on the Shibariumscan page reads: "16% Blocks Indexed – We're indexing this chain right now. Some of the counts may be inaccurate."

In positive news, Shibarium’s utility layer is set for a major upgrade scheduled for Q2, 2026, amid efforts to provide full on-chain privacy for users.

Shiba Inu team member Lucie revealed a timeline of Q2, 2026, for Zama Shibarium privacy upgrade, allowing full on-chain privacy and confidential smart contracts on Shibarium and Bone thanks to Zama’s fully homomorphic encryption technology.