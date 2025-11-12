AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    Morning Crypto Report: Goodbye to $2 XRP? Bollinger Bands Say Yes, Bitcoin Faces Brutal 400% Liquidation Imbalance, Satoshi-Era Whale Exits BTC With $1.5 Billion

    By Gamza Khanzadaev
    Wed, 12/11/2025 - 10:25
    Midweek crypto market opens uneasy as XRP's chart lines up for a possible drop under $2, Bitcoin faces a brutal 400% long-side liquidation imbalance and a 15-year-old whale just unloaded $1.5 billion in BTC into circulation.
    Advertisement
    Morning Crypto Report: Goodbye to $2 XRP? Bollinger Bands Say Yes, Bitcoin Faces Brutal 400% Liquidation Imbalance, Satoshi-Era Whale Exits BTC With $1.5 Billion
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    As Wednesday begins, Bitcoin sits at $104,100 after 24 hours of forced selling that erased $408 million in positions and trimmed total open interest by almost $1 billion. Ethereum’s chart shows liquidations worth $103 million, confirming broader stress in the altcoin field.

    Popular cryptocurrency XRP is flat around $2.40, with several ETFs on it expected to begin trading this week, but the coin faces technical pressure from the Bollinger Bands that usually break violently. The indicators on the daily and weekly frames show that buyers are losing their grip near the $2.40-$2.50 ceiling.

    TL;DR

    • XRP setup points to a drop under $2 before month's end if the midband fails again.
    • Bitcoin printed a 400% long-to-short liquidation imbalance with $408 million total.
    • Satoshi-era whale Owen Gunden cashed out about $1.5 billion BTC after 15 years of silence.

    Prepare to see XRP under $2, Bollinger Bands warn

    Looking at the daily chart, XRP is trading within a range of about $2.17 to $2.70, with the price holding steady at the midpoint of $2.44. Each retest of that line has been rejected for three weeks straight. The lower band is at $2.17; if that breaks, there is room to go as low as $1.94 or even $1.80.

    HOT Stories
    Morning Crypto Report: Goodbye to $2 XRP? Bollinger Bands Say Yes, Bitcoin Faces Brutal 400% Liquidation Imbalance, Satoshi-Era Whale Exits BTC With $1.5 Billion
    Ripple Issues Fresh Scam Warning: What XRP Holders Should Know
    Crypto Market Prediction: XRP Bulls Get Blocked, No $4,000 for Ethereum (ETH) Now, Did Shiba Inu (SHIB) Fakeout End Multi-Trillion Rally?
    Shiba Inu Gains Utility in $2 Trillion Market. Could This Become SHIB's Real Value?

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Mon, 11/10/2025 - 17:56
    Latest XRP Escrow Moves Spark Speculation
    ByAlex Dovbnya

    Advertisement

    The weekly structure remains bearish too. The price is below its 20-week moving average at $2.82 and has not been able to get back above the August range top around $2.60. That keeps the short-term bias negative until a strong close above $2.55 appears.

    Article image
    XRP/USD by TradingView

    in the monthly view, XRP has printed two lower highs since it peaked at $3.40 in July. The current candle is -4% and sits right on the 20-month average near $2.40. If this month closes below that line, it is likely that the market will continue to drop toward the $1.70-$1.80 zone.

    The range of prices has hit its lowest point since the first quarter of 2024. In the past, this kind of compression has led to moves of 25-40% in just a matter of weeks. 

    Thus, if the next leg breaks south, the chart has targets of $1.92 in the short term and $1.65 in the medium term.

    Bitcoin prints 400% liquidation imbalance

    CoinGlass's data shows that $408.13 million were liquidated in 24 hours — $321.26 million from longs versus $86.87 million from shorts, for a ratio of about 4 to 1. BTC alone accounted for $108.65 million of those losses — $86.56 million longs, $22.09 million shorts. Ethereum added another $103 million, while ZEC and SOL saw $29.8 million and $23.6 million, respectively.

    The sell-off started late Tuesday when BTC fell through $105,000 and triggered stop-losses around $104,500. Prices hit $103,000 before recovering to $104,100. Funding rates have dropped by half since then, which is a sign that excessive leverage was finally cleared.

    Article image
    Source: CoinGlass

    If Bitcoin does not manage to stay above $103,000, there could be another wave of liquidations hitting the $101,500 and $99,000 zones — the next two major liquidity pools. But if it closes over $105,500, it could lead to short covering toward $108,000. 

    The market's pain has been reset, so it is possible for it to bounce back over the weekend, as long as the macro data does not cause any major shocks to risk assets.

    Satoshi-era whale sells all his BTC for $1.5 billion

    Arkham data shows that early miner Owen Gunden sold most of his long-dormant holdings — about 5,350 BTC, worth about $1.5 billion at current prices. There have been transfers to Kraken and several OTC desks over the past two weeks.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Tue, 11/11/2025 - 22:00
    XRP Needs to Decouple From Bitcoin to End Volatility: Black Swan Capitalist
    ByCaroline Amosun

    His wallet balance dropped from about $1.4 billion to $556 million, with the rest of the coins priced at $104,924 each. This is one of the biggest movements of pre-2011 BTC we have ever seen.

    Article image
    Source: Arkham

    People are speculating about the sale for all sorts of reasons, like quantum security concerns and tax-year rebalancing. Whatever the reason, if a 15-year holder cashes out at the cycle peak, it adds psychological pressure and may signal an intermediate top forming around $107,000-$110,000.

    If follow-through selling from similar vintage wallets shows up, Bitcoin could revisit its September base around $95,000 before new institutional demand absorbs supply.

    Crypto market outlook

    The mid-November setup points to more volatility before things settle down, especially this Friday's U.S. PPI print, changes how risky the market feels.

    XRP: Key trigger at $2.18, losing it unlocks $1.80-$1.92 zone.

    BTC: Defend $103,000 or risk another $99,000 sweep, upside capped at $108,000.

    ETH: Stable above $3,000, but break below $2,940 opens short window.

    Right now, derivatives leverage is being burned off, whale wallets are moving and the market feels ready for one more flush before any December rally attempt.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Wed, 11/12/2025 - 00:01
    Crypto Market Prediction: XRP Bulls Get Blocked, No $4,000 for Ethereum (ETH) Now, Did Shiba Inu (SHIB) Fakeout End Multi-Trillion Rally?
    ByArman Shirinyan

    #Bitcoin #XRP #Bitcoin News #XRP News #Liquidation Imbalance
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Nov 12, 2025 - 8:15
    Top Crypto Exchange Runs out of XRP, and This Happens Next
    ByGamza Khanzadaev
    News
    Nov 12, 2025 - 6:22
    JPMorgan's Token Now Available to Institutional Clients
    ByAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Poain's (PEB) Smart AI Staking Project Enters Major Pre-Sale Phase
    RISE Acquires BSX, a Perp DEX on Base, to Accelerate Development of the First Integrated Orderbooks
    Threshold Network Simplifies Bitcoin Onchain Access With Direct and Gasless tBTC Minting
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News, Crypto News Digest
    Nov 12, 2025 - 10:25
    Morning Crypto Report: Goodbye to $2 XRP? Bollinger Bands Say Yes, Bitcoin Faces Brutal 400% Liquidation Imbalance, Satoshi-Era Whale Exits BTC With $1.5 Billion
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    News
    Nov 12, 2025 - 8:15
    Top Crypto Exchange Runs out of XRP, and This Happens Next
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    News
    Nov 12, 2025 - 6:22
    JPMorgan's Token Now Available to Institutional Clients
    Alex Dovbnya
    Show all