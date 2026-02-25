Morning Crypto Report: Cardano (ADA) Listed on Bitstamp Singapore, Peter Brandt Skeptical of $150K Bitcoin Target, Dogecoin Price Confirms 'Death Cross' on Weekly DOGE Chart

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Advertisement

The digital assets market is bracing for a high-stakes Friday on Deribit. With $8.4 billion in open interest set to expire, Bitcoin (BTC) is quoted near the $60,000 psychological floor. This technical bottleneck coincides with heavy macro data — including U.S. Jobless Claims and PPI — creating a perfect storm for price discovery either way.

TL;DR

Cardano (ADA) launched on Bitstamp by Robinhood in Singapore as whales accumulate 819 million coins despite a 74% price drop.

Veteran trader Peter Brandt rejects the $150K "moonshot" narrative for Bitcoin, warning that the $60,000 support is critical to saving a nine-year bull trend.

Dogecoin (DOGE) confirms a "death cross" on the weekly chart, signaling a long-term bearish shift unless it can reclaim $0.15.

Cardano (ADA) now available on Bitstamp by Robinhood in Singapore

According to the official announcement, Robinhood has added Cardano to Bitstamp in Singapore, expanding institutional-grade access to ADA in a jurisdiction already served by Coinhako, Coinbase and Independent Reserve.

While the listing itself does not introduce ADA to the region, it does bring the asset with $417.26 million in trading volume, as per CoinMarketCap, to a platform with an established compliance position and Robinhood "umbrella."

Advertisement

It is worth noting that this development comes as the newest on-chain data from Santiment shows key ADA holders have been accumulating the asset over the past six months. Although the price of ADA has fallen by more than 74% since the peak in Fall 2025, from $0.90 to $0.26, wallets holding between 100,000 and 100 million ADA have added 819.4 million coins. This is equivalent to about $213.9 million USD and 1.6% of the total ADA supply.

These developments suggest that, although Cardano's price is suppressed, its underlying market structure is strengthening in anticipation of a long-term trend reversal. Institutional expansion and heavy "whale" accumulation suggest that Cardano is in a bottoming phase.

Advertisement

On the other hand, the Bitstamp/Robinhood listing provides the necessary liquidity and regulatory framework for a recovery.

$150,000 Bitcoin (BTC) "moonshot" doubted by Peter Brandt

In a new X post, veteran commodities trader Peter Brandt publicly dismissed calls for an "immediate moonshot to $150,000." He was responding to a claim that Bitcoin must hold the $60,000 area to preserve a nine-year rising support line visible on long-term log charts.

Yet some of the bitcoin lunatics are calling for an immediate moonshot to $150,000. This is proof that insanity never dies. — Peter Brandt (@PeterLBrandt) February 25, 2026

The chart shows a multicycle ascending trendline that hasbeen around for almost a decade. If it fails below that structure, according to the original post, it will weaken the long-term bullish setup. Brandt was straight up, saying the $150,000 story does not line up with how things are set up now.

With weekly options expiring soon and U.S. macro data coming up on Feb. 26 (Initial Jobless Claims, PPI and Chicago PMI), it is clear that volatility is already set to happen. With the "Max Pain" strike for Friday sitting far above current price at $75,000 BTC, the market faces a massive tug-of-war between spot sellers and options hedgers.

Dogecoin death cross confirmed: DOGE price impact analyzed

As visible on the TradingView chart of DOGE/USD, Dogecoin (DOGE) has triggered a weekly death cross, as the 23-period SMA slipped below the 50-period SMA. This is a rare, lagging indicator that suggests long-term momentum has shifted to the bears.

The crossover did not occur in isolation. Not only current price action around $0.094 places DOGE beneath all major weekly averages, but RSI on the weekly time frame has been trending lower since late 2025, failing to sustain bullish divergence. The breakdown accelerated after the price lost the $0.15-$0.17 area, where the 200 EMA now sits.

DOGE/USD Weekly Chart, Source: TradingView

Historically, weekly death crosses in large-cap altcoins have led either to extended consolidation or to capitulation candles before base formation.

The immediate focus is whether DOGE can reclaim the 23-week average. Without that, rallies for Dogecoin are likely to be corrective rather than structural reversals.

Crypto market outlook: BTC, ADA, DOGE price analysis

The next 48 hours combine derivatives pressure and macro risk. Macro prints like the U.S. Jobless Claims, PPI and Chicago PMI may influence dollar strength and risk appetite. Combined with the $8.4 billion Deribit expiry, the weekend for crypto is likely to define whether this Wednesday marks stabilization or the start of a deeper test.