Monero (XMR) Suddenly up 9%, Dethrones Shiba Inu (SHIB) in Major Crypto Ranking

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Privacy coin Monero (XMR) suddenly demonstrated a 8.22% price uptick inside the day, trading at $331.52 and lifting its market capitalization to $6.11 billion. Thanks to this move, Monero claimed 21st place on CoinMarketCap, pushing Shiba Inu (SHIB) down with $5.87 billion.

Advertisement

One may think it is just a numbers game, but this particular change is crucial because it reflects how capital is being allocated across sectors of the crypto market right now.

Digging deeper into the numbers, XMR recorded $210 million in turnover within 24 hours, ahead of SHIB’s $181 million. Over a seven-day period, Monero is showing a 4.34% gain, while SHIB has lost 4.83%.

For an asset like SHIB, which depends on community strength and brand-driven speculation, such performance during a period of decline across the market underscores its similarity to the general sentiment. Monero, by contrast, shows relative strength, despite literally years of regulatory pressure and limited exchange support.

Advertisement

Memes out, privacy in

Privacy tokens are often sidelined in mainstream narratives, but the newest data shows they are starting to become relevant again. It all started with Zcash's (ZEC) renaissance and eventually made it to Monero, whose design is based on confidential transactions and fungibility.

Industry commentary reinforces this direction with figures like Mert from Solana's Helius, who is one of the pioneers of the recent privacy narrative, noting that there is a 0% chance that coins like ZEC or XMR will be left without attention if the crypto market continues to grow.

imagine thinking that crypto will eat the world and grow 10,000x from here



but that privacy won't be a part of it



literally 0% chance



those who actually believe in crypto and have non tourist time horizons will eat — mert | helius.dev (@0xMert_) October 23, 2025

The statement reflects a wider consensus among builders that privacy is essential for global adoption and not an optional add-on.

The current market moods are clear in the rankings. Monero now stands above Shiba Inu, as assets with long-term structural use cases reclaim ground from purely speculative tokens.