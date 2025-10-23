AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    Monero (XMR) Suddenly up 9%, Dethrones Shiba Inu (SHIB) in Major Crypto Ranking

    By Gamza Khanzadaev
    Thu, 23/10/2025 - 13:33
    Once forgotten "dino coin" Monero (XMR) jumped 9% to $331.52, overtaking Shiba Inu (SHIB) in CoinMarketCap ranking as privacy coins gain new traction against meme cryptocurrencies.
    Advertisement
    Monero (XMR) Suddenly up 9%, Dethrones Shiba Inu (SHIB) in Major Crypto Ranking
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Privacy coin Monero (XMR) suddenly demonstrated a 8.22% price uptick inside the day, trading at $331.52 and lifting its market capitalization to $6.11 billion. Thanks to this move, Monero claimed 21st place on CoinMarketCap, pushing Shiba Inu (SHIB) down with $5.87 billion. 

    Advertisement

    One may think it is just a numbers game, but this particular change is crucial because it reflects how capital is being allocated across sectors of the crypto market right now.

    Digging deeper into the numbers, XMR recorded $210 million in turnover within 24 hours, ahead of SHIB’s $181 million. Over a seven-day period, Monero is showing a 4.34% gain, while SHIB has lost 4.83%. 

    HOT Stories
    Morning Crypto Report: Death Cross Puts $2 XRP at Risk, Ripple CTO Warns About Crypto Wallets Scam, Bitcoin Hits 700% Liquidation Imbalance
    Quantum Threat to Bitcoin Just Got More Real, Bitwise Advisor Warns
    Crypto Market Prediction: Shiba Inu (SHIB) Fundamental Support Here, XRP's Chance for $3 Springboard, Ethereum (ETH) $3,500 Comes Next
    Massive XRP Reversal Sends Price Towards $1, Ripple CTO Ends Speculation on $1 Billion XRP Treasury, Bitcoin Beats Gold — Crypto News Digest
    Article image
    Source: CoinMarketCap

    For an asset like SHIB, which depends on community strength and brand-driven speculation, such performance during a period of decline across the market underscores its similarity to the general sentiment. Monero, by contrast, shows relative strength, despite literally years of regulatory pressure and limited exchange support.

    Advertisement

    Memes out, privacy in

    Privacy tokens are often sidelined in mainstream narratives, but the newest data shows they are starting to become relevant again. It all started with Zcash's (ZEC) renaissance and eventually made it to Monero, whose design is based on confidential transactions and fungibility.

    Industry commentary reinforces this direction with figures like Mert from Solana's Helius, who is one of the pioneers of the recent privacy narrative, noting that there is a 0% chance that coins like ZEC or XMR will be left without attention if the crypto market continues to grow. 

    The statement reflects a wider consensus among builders that privacy is essential for global adoption and not an optional add-on.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Thu, 10/23/2025 - 10:25
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Saved? Fundamental Support Formed
    ByArman Shirinyan

    The current market moods are clear in the rankings. Monero now stands above Shiba Inu, as assets with long-term structural use cases reclaim ground from purely speculative tokens.

    #SHIB #Shiba Inu #Shiba Inu (SHIB) News #Monero News #Monero
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Oct 23, 2025 - 21:15
    CZ Reveals Real Reason Tokenized Gold Has Not Taken Off
    ByGodfrey Benjamin
    News
    Oct 23, 2025 - 13:27
    Ethereum (ETH) Just Smashed Bitcoin (BTC) in Major Investing Metric
    ByVladislav Sopov
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Aster Unveils Rocket Launch: A Gateway to Early-Stage Crypto Projects and Trading Rewards
    Monexis Announces Its Expansion, Offering Personalized Systems for Smarter and More Informed Investing
    Trezor Launches Trezor Safe 7: First Hardware Wallet With Transparent Secure Element
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Oct 23, 2025 - 21:15
    CZ Reveals Real Reason Tokenized Gold Has Not Taken Off
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Oct 23, 2025 - 13:33
    Monero (XMR) Suddenly up 9%, Dethrones Shiba Inu (SHIB) in Major Crypto Ranking
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Oct 23, 2025 - 13:27
    Ethereum (ETH) Just Smashed Bitcoin (BTC) in Major Investing Metric
    Alex Dovbnya
    Show all