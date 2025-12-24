Advertisement
    Ethereum Connection to Cardano? Top Dev Hints at Most Anticipated Integration

    By Godfrey Benjamin
    Wed, 24/12/2025 - 12:06
    Midnight Network might be the main glue for Cardano and Ethereum integration.
    Ethereum Connection to Cardano? Top Dev Hints at Most Anticipated Integration
    The idea of blockchain interoperability appears to be gaining traction as a developer has stirred conversation about the much-anticipated link between Ethereum (ETH) and Cardano (ADA). According to Sebastien Guillemot, a Midnight developer, the blockchain is positioning itself as a cross-chain and computation layer that can work with existing wallets from both networks.

    Cardano and Ethereum: "Midnight Glue"

    Guillemot explained that when implemented, it is possible for Midnight to act as a privacy layer or bridge between both blockchains. He stated that Ethereum and Cardano wallet users would not need to switch ecosystems, yet could interact without any privacy concerns.

    The Midnight developer indicated that the team has already implemented a key cryptographic function required for the cross-chain interaction. 

    Midnight has likely completed the "hash function" needed to verify data from different blockchains. In this case, it involves integrating the Keccak of Ethereum and the Blake2b function of Cardano.

    This will also include the ability to validate the right ownership of a wallet across both chains without compromising the private details of the users.

    "No matter which wallet you have installed, privacy should be at your fingertips," Guillemot emphasized. This implies that users are free to keep their existing Ethereum or Cardano wallets, as the Midnight protocol will not be forced on any user.

    According to Guillemot, Shield Technologies is providing technical support to Midnight’s privacy protocol. However, the primary responsibility of private computation rests on Midnight. The chain is positioning itself as a "privacy-first" smart contract layer.

    The developer believes that the move is an expansion of Midnight’s vision as a privacy-focused Cardano sidechain. 

    It will also build on its NIGHT token airdrop of over 50 million addresses. He observed that there might be a need to "invent some new tents" to accommodate the massive expansion about to occur.

    Charles Hoskinson’s privacy vision for Midnight

    Interestingly, Cardano Founder Charles Hoskinson had, in May 2025, highlighted how Midnight’s privacy layer could have real utility for billions of users. 

    He explained a strategic partnership with Brave Wallet. Hoskinson noted that Brave’s 84 million users would benefit from cryptographic protection while online.

    Meanwhile, Midnight has continued to set milestones and record impressive growth as hype for privacy grows in the broader cryptocurrency sector. It recently soared by over 20% in price as trading volume spiked by 81.94% to $8.98 billion. Some of Midnight’s growth is also fueled by strategic partnerships.

    THORChain Launches Native Cross-Chain Swap Interface in Public Beta
    $GRANT Is Live: GrantiX Lists on BitMart and BingX After Successful IDOs
    EverValue Coin (EVA) consolidates an economic model with growing Bitcoin backing
