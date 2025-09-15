Michael Saylor's Strategy Expands Bitcoin Holdings, With One Big Twist

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Strategy Chairman Michael Saylor has announced the purchase of additional Bitcoin (BTC). The latest purchase, however, comes with a major twist. Still, it demonstrates the firm’s confidence in the potential of the leading coin.

Advertisement

Strategy buys 525 Bitcoin

Saylor disclosed in an X post that Strategy has acquired 525 BTC, valued at approximately $60.2 million. Per the transaction details, the firm purchased the new BTC at about $114,562 per coin.

Accordingly, Strategy has achieved a BTC yield of 25.9% year-to-date (YTD). Saylor added that the firm now holds a total of 638,985 BTC on its balance sheet. These coins were acquired for approximately $47.23 billion at about $73,913 per BTC.

This recent BTC acquisition indicates that Strategy is still confident about the future price trajectory of the leading coin. However, the major twist is that the 525 BTC acquisition is relatively smaller than what Strategy is generally known for.

Michael Saylor not giving up on Bitcoin

This reduced BTC accumulation comes amid recent criticism of the firm. For instance, angel investor Jason Calacanis urged investors to stay as far away as possible from Strategy.

Rather, Calacanis advised investors to simply invest directly in Bitcoin. He argued that Saylor’s aggressive BTC accumulation is actually damaging for the Bitcoin brand.

Strategy has acquired 525 BTC for ~$60.2 million at ~$114,562 per bitcoin and has achieved BTC Yield of 25.9% YTD 2025. As of 9/14/2025, we hodl 638,985 $BTC acquired for ~$47.23 billion at ~$73,913 per bitcoin. $MSTR $STRC $STRK $STRF $STRD https://t.co/DiMeJVmEVD — Michael Saylor (@saylor) September 15, 2025

His comments come shortly after Strategy failed to make it on the flagship S&P 500 index , despite meeting various criteria. In just a few hours after the news, shares of Strategy (MSTR) plunged as low as 2%.

JPMorgan analysts even highlighted the non-inclusion on the S&P 500 as a major setback for the company.