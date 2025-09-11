MEXC Multi-Asset Margin Mode Aims to Bring Institutional-Grade Risk Control Tools to Crypto Futures

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

MEXC has introduced a Multi-Asset Margin mode across 14 cryptocurrencies, aiming to address a long-standing pain point in the derivatives market. This move reveals how leading digital asset exchanges are providing more sophisticated tools to traders to compete in the crowded futures market. The feature will enable traders to pool multiple assets such as BTC, ETH, USDT, USDC, and DOGE into a single margin account, automatically offsetting profits and losses across positions.

The structure was designed to reduce forced liquidations during volatile price swings, a recurring issue in crypto markets where sudden moves can wipe out accounts in minutes and an extension of MEXC’s support for futures traders, including the MEXC Insurance Fund , which crossed $559 million recently.

Tiered Collateral Rates for Stability

A central component of the new MEXC feature is the implementation of a tiered collateral system, which would allow multiple tokens to be used directly as margin without changing them into settlement currencies. Stablecoins USDT and USDC are given full 100% collateral value, while BTC and ETH receive slightly lower values that step down gradually as holdings increase.

For instance, the first BTC carries 97,5% rate collateral rate, which adjusts down to 85% for holdings between 50-100 BTC. ETH follows a similar scale, but rates are adjusted down to 85% for holdings over 1000 ETH. amounts are treated more favorably, encouraging diversification and reducing the risk of a single asset dominating the margin pool.

Competitive Pressures Among Exchanges

Perpetual futures trading volumes recently surpassed $831 billion, according to CoinMarketcap. As leverage trading volume grows, so does the demand for more capital-efficient systems that let traders optimize collateral without constant conversion or manual margin management.

MEXC joins rivals such as Binance, Bybit, and OKX in upgrading futures and margin infrastructure, a trend reinforced by repeated multi-million-dollar liquidation events and high-profile exchange incidents that have spotlighted derivatives risk. Industry analysts suggest that these tools could become differentiators in an exchange market where fees and token listing are no longer sufficient to attract high-volume users. MEXC’s Multi-Asset Margin mode shows how platforms are trying to make derivatives more accessible without exposing users to unchecked risks.

Broader Market Context

The development coincides with renewed macro uncertainty, which often leads to heightened volatility across the crypto markets. Ethereum's Open Interest recently hit yearly highs of $60 billion, buoyed by strong Ether’s market performance and ETF inflows in August, according to Coinglass. This has increased demand for collateral-efficient trading solutions by traders.

“With Multi-Asset Margin mode, we are directly addressing the needs of our users by delivering greater efficiency and stronger security,” said Tracy Jin, COO at MEXC.

In this increasingly competitive environment, innovations like MEXC’s Multi-Asset Margin mode may not only improve user experience but also signal a shift toward institutional-grade practices in the crypto derivatives space.