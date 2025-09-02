Advertisement
Advertisement
AD

    Dogecoin Founder Shares Hot Take on Altcoin Season 2025, Here's Big Catch

    By Yuri Molchan
    Tue, 2/09/2025 - 7:45
    Dogecoin creator trolls crypto fans expecting big altcoin season to arrive this year
    Advertisement
    Dogecoin Founder Shares Hot Take on Altcoin Season 2025, Here's Big Catch
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    Billy Markus, who co-founded the iconic meme cryptocurrency Dogecoin with Jackson Palmer in 2013, is famous on X for his dark irony and sarcasm when it comes to discussing any rational fundamentals of the crypto market and cryptocurrency price movements.

    This time, he has shared his ironic take on altcoin season expectations in the remaining part of 2025. Markus is known on the X social media platform as “Shibetoshi Nakamoto” — a name jestingly referencing the pseudonym of the mysterious Bitcoin creator, Satoshi Nakamoto.

    Shibetoshi's take on altcoin season 2025

    Billy Markus has published a meme to comment on the altseason expected this year and to compare it with the one the crypto market experienced four years ago, back in 2021.

    HOT Stories
    SWIFT CIO Takes Dig at Ripple: ‘Surviving Lawsuits Isn’t Resilience’
    XRP Saved? Crucial Candlestick Reversal, Solana (SOL) Is New Ethereum? Bitcoin (BTC): Hardest Reversal Attempt?
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) On Verge of Historic Breakout, XRP ETFs Could End XRP, Ethereum Will Flip Bitcoin, Consensys CEO Says — Crypto News Digest
    'Never Sell' Bitcoin Bulls Hyping Up 'Uptober.' Are Stats on Their Side?

    The meme shows two quite similar creatures — in the picture describing the 2021 altcoin season, a lynx is depicted walking along a snowy forest, while the one related to the altseason 2025 shows merely a kitten walking into a room.

    Advertisement

    This is likely Markus’ reaction to the sudden crypto market pullback, which took place after first Bitcoin reached a new all-time high around $124,000 and then the second-largest crypto, Ethereum, followed suit, hitting a new ATH for the first time since November 2021 — $4,953. Besides, XRP also reached a new price peak of around $3.65.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Mon, 09/01/2025 - 09:05
    Bitcoiners Divided by This Big Issue: '$1 Million BTC' Samson Mow
    ByYuri Molchan

    Shibetoshi's view of cryptocurrency market in general

    By now, Bitcoin has rolled back to $107,000 but managed to regain the $110,000 level, Ethereum has fallen back to $4,396, and XRP is changing hands at $2.79.

    In his earlier tweets, Markus has frequently expressed doubts about any real fundamentals that direct crypto prices upward or downward. He has multiple times stressed the volatile nature of the crypto market, likening crypto to something out of control and beyond prediction rather than the other way around.

    Per Shibetoshi Nakamoto, all analysts can predict is that crypto can only rise or fall, and they usually provide any sensible reasons for those price movements only after they have already taken place.

    #Dogecoin co-founder #Bitcoin #Ethereum
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Sep 2, 2025 - 5:28
    SWIFT CIO Takes Dig at Ripple: ‘Surviving Lawsuits Isn’t Resilience’
    ByAlex Dovbnya
    NewsCrypto Market Review
    Sep 2, 2025 - 0:01
    XRP Saved? Crucial Candlestick Reversal, Solana (SOL) Is New Ethereum? Bitcoin (BTC): Hardest Reversal Attempt?
    ByArman Shirinyan
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    XRPL Hackathon Seoul 2025” to be Held on September 20 – Ripple, VCs, and Academic Partners to Join
    ‘XRP Seoul 2025’ Set for Sept. 21 at Seoul; Participants Include Ripple, Spartan Group and Nature’s Miracle
    ChainGPT Pad Unveils Buzz System: Turning Social Hype Into Token Allocation
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Sep 2, 2025 - 7:45
    Dogecoin Founder Shares Hot Take on Altcoin Season 2025, Here's Big Catch
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Sep 2, 2025 - 5:28
    SWIFT CIO Takes Dig at Ripple: ‘Surviving Lawsuits Isn’t Resilience’
    Alex Dovbnya
    News, Crypto Market Review
    Sep 2, 2025 - 0:01
    XRP Saved? Crucial Candlestick Reversal, Solana (SOL) Is New Ethereum? Bitcoin (BTC): Hardest Reversal Attempt?
    Alex Dovbnya
    Show all