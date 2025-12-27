Advertisement
AD
AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    Ethereum Has One Last Chance to Rewrite Its Most Bearish Price History

    By Godfrey Benjamin
    Sat, 27/12/2025 - 15:52
    Ethereum eyes nine months of negative price action in unusual historical outlook.
    Advertisement
    Ethereum Has One Last Chance to Rewrite Its Most Bearish Price History
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Ethereum (ETH) has had a turbulent 2025, with its price dropping by 13.92% within the last 365 days. The coin looks likely to set the most bearish price history if it closes on a negative note this month. However, Ethereum still has one chance and less than 96 hours to overturn it.

    Advertisement

    Ethereum's bearish outlook defies historical precedence

    As highlighted by analyst Ted Pillows, if Ethereum closes December in the red, it will mean the coin underperformed for three quarters of the year. This bearish scenario mirrors the 2018 bear market for the coin.

    The price performance of the asset has stunned many investors, particularly considering its uptick above $4,000 in August 2025. Many traders anticipated a further climb and a surge toward $5,000 if momentum were sustained.

    However, Ethereum has declined and has not found stability above $3,000 since mid-December. The price kept fluctuating and left traders unable to predict its possible upward potential.

    As of this writing, Ethereum changes hands at $2,929.60, which is a 1.13% decline in the last 24 hours. Its price has fluctuated between $2,894.95 and $2,983.69 as volume plunged within the period. Trading volume has dropped by 27.6% to $12.19 billion as a result of increased caution on the part of market participants.

    Ethereum is facing this bearish outlook despite an expected 5.79% increase as per CryptoRank data. Over the past 10 years, Ethereum has maintained an average growth of over 5% in the month of December, with its highest in 2017, when it recorded a 70% increase.

    So far in 2025, Ethereum has only managed to surpass its monthly average in May, July and August, when it registered 41.1%, 48.7% and 18.7%, respectively.

    As the broader crypto market counts down to the end of 2025, Ethereum has less than 96 hours to change history.

    Community expectant of bullish rebound in 2026

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Sat, 12/27/2025 - 13:16
    XRP Supply Tightens With 1.5 Billion Left on Exchanges, 2026 Scenario Emerges
    ByTomiwabold Olajide

    Ethereum’s woes this December might have been compounded by developments in the community. Notably, a wallet suspected to belong to Erik Voorhees, which has been dormant for nine years, was reactivated and dumped $13.42 million worth of ETH on the market.

    Similarly, JAN3 CEO Samson Mow has also liquidated all Bitmine Ethereum holdings. Mow says they have decided to focus exclusively on Bitcoin, a move that suggests waning confidence in Ethereum.

    Such bearish moves have a way of influencing market sentiment and the overall price outlook. Despite these developments, most community members are optimistic that 2026 could see a massive rally.

    #Ethereum
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Dec 27, 2025 - 15:25
    Shiba Inu Drops Urgent Security Warning to Users on Critical Risk as 2025 Ends
    ByTomiwabold Olajide
    News
    Dec 27, 2025 - 14:40
    Trust Wallet Hack Victim? Here Is Your Compensation 101
    ByVladislav Sopov
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    THORChain Launches Native Cross-Chain Swap Interface in Public Beta
    $GRANT Is Live: GrantiX Lists on BitMart and BingX After Successful IDOs
    EverValue Coin (EVA) consolidates an economic model with growing Bitcoin backing
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Dec 27, 2025 - 15:52
    Ethereum Has One Last Chance to Rewrite Its Most Bearish Price History
    Godfrey Benjamin
    News
    Dec 27, 2025 - 15:25
    Shiba Inu Drops Urgent Security Warning to Users on Critical Risk as 2025 Ends
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    News
    Dec 27, 2025 - 14:40
    Trust Wallet Hack Victim? Here Is Your Compensation 101
    Vladislav Sopov
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD