    Shiba Inu to Close 2025 With No Gains Amid Massive 66.2% Plunge

    By Caroline Amosun
    Sat, 27/12/2025 - 16:46
    Amid the consistent price corrections, Shiba Inu has failed to sustain momentum, and it might close the year on a very big negative note, posting multiple months of negative returns.
    Shiba Inu to Close 2025 With No Gains Amid Massive 66.2% Plunge
    After several months of negative performance and consistently facing a severe price correction, Shiba Inu is on track to wrap up 2025 in the deep red territory.

    With its price move over the past months, Shiba Inu has suffered one of its worst yearly performances since its explosive 2021 rally. Data from crypto analytics platform CryptoRank shows that SHIB is down 65.8% since the beginning of 2025, wiping out all gains achieved in some of its positive months.

    SHIB continues to plummet

    Over the last 24 hours, Shiba Inu has slipped 0.13%, hovering around $0.00000722 as of writing time.

    While the asset has extended the negative momentum across every major time frame, it has dropped 3.32% over the last week, and delivered a steeper 15.5% decline in the past month.

    The leading meme asset has sustained the bearish pressure across the longer term, which reflects more severe losses as SHIB has posted a 38.9% decline over three months, 37.5% losses in six months and 66.6% over the past year.

    In 2025, SHIB recorded losses of 41.4% in Q1 and 7.86% in Q2. However, the next quarter saw a modest 3.49% recovery in Q3 but the gains posted during the quarter were too weak to reverse sentiment.

    While Q4 followed with another negative movement, showing a sharp 38.9% decline, Shiba Inu is left with no realistic chance of closing the year on a positive note.

    Although Shiba Inu ended 2024 with a strong 104.2% annual gain, it has moved the opposite way in 2025 with its performance for the year showing a bearish trajectory amid weak investor interest.

    This negative yearly performance has been largely fueled by its poor monthly returns as SHIB has posted losses in nine out of twelve months in 2025, with February, October, November and December suffering the heaviest declines.

    While July delivered a brief 8.92% gain, the move failed to establish any lasting recovery.

