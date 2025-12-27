Advertisement
    Cardano's Midnight (NIGHT) Amid Best Performers in Top 100

    By Vladislav Sopov
    Sat, 27/12/2025 - 17:28
    Novel blockchain Midnight (NIGHT), a Cardano-linked ZK smart contract platform, saw its core native token in the top performers today.
    Cardano's Midnight (NIGHT) Amid Best Performers in Top 100
    Midnight (NIGHT), a privacy-centric blockchain of the Cardano (ADA) ecosystem, jumped into the top 100 in less than three weeks after the token's launch. In 24 hours, it has outperformed all major rivals and shines as one of the best-performing coins.

    Midnight (NIGHT) price in best performers, cements itself in top 100

    Today, on Dec. 27, 2025, while the cryptocurrency market benchmark is down by 1.3%, only a few cryptocurrencies managed to deliver positive gains. NIGHT, the core native utility and governance crypto of Midnight Network, is among the top performers.

    In 24 hours, NIGHT gained 7%. The price of NIGHT hit a local high over $0.086323. The aggregated capitalization of NIGHT jumped past $1.4 billion.

    The token is only outperformed by Zcash (ZEC), the flagship coin of the Q4, 2025 privacy crypto season. ZEC's price surged by 13.8% and hit $508.

    Canton Network (CC), an RWA-focused blockchain, saw its token posting similar gains. On ultra-low trading volume, the capitalization of CC exceeded $4 billion.

    As covered by U.Today previously, Midnight Network, launched on mainnet this December, is an EVM-compatible privacy-centric spin-off of Cardano (ADA), a veteran PoS blockchain.

    The blockchain is designed to meet the increased interest in private DeFi as well as the interoperability between Cardano's UTXO design and EVM blockchains.

    ZEC, XMR in green: Privacy coins rally is back?

    Cardano (ADA) founder Dr. Charles Hoskinson is betting big on Midnight, comparing it to the "Manhattan project" of crypto.

    All top-five cryptocurrencies are down today. The aggregated capitalization of the crypto market has all chances to drop below $3 trillion.

    By contrast, privacy coins like Zcash (ZEC) and Monero (XMR) are gaining traction. It is interesting that both are rivals for the 22nd largest cryptocurrency position.

    ZCash (ZEC), Monero (XMR) and some smaller cryptos like COTI, TORN, RAIL were catalyzed by the "privacy rally" momentum in the last months of 2025.

    #Cardano Midnight #ZCash News #Monero News
