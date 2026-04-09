AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    Less Than One Billion Shiba Inu (SHIB) in 24 Hours: Outflows Plummeting

    By Arman Shirinyan
    Thu, 9/04/2026 - 14:39
    Shiba Inu outflows are at extremely low levels, which could be a negative sign for the future of the token.
    Advertisement
    Less Than One Billion Shiba Inu (SHIB) in 24 Hours: Outflows Plummeting
    Cover image via depositphotos.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Google
    Advertisement

    With exchange outflows falling below one billion SHIB in the past day, Shiba Inu is exhibiting a dramatic decline in on-chain activity. This level clearly indicates a loss of momentum throughout the network. This kind of slowdown is not a neutral development for an asset that depends on retail participation and continuous circulation.

    Rapid exchange withdrawals

    Token withdrawals from exchanges are commonly referred to as outflows, and they are frequently linked to accumulation or long-term holding practices. Rising outflows indicate that investors are removing the supply from the market during bull markets, which lessens the pressure to sell right away. However, the current situation is the opposite: outflows are collapsing due to a decline in activity rather than investor confidence.

    Article image
    SHIB/USDT Chart by TradingView

    This stagnation is reflected in SHIB on the price chart. The asset has entered a weak consolidation phase and formed a shallow ascending structure following a protracted downtrend. Although higher lows might initially appear positive, the overall picture is still negative. Key moving averages, which all continue to trend downward and cap upside attempts, are still in effect for SHIB.

    HOT Stories
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Gets ETF Chance After Canary's Newest Filing, $90.3 Million Hyperliquid Whale Opens Unusual XRP Long, Bitcoin Eyes $64,900 Return Amid Double Rejection From Bollinger Bands: Morning Crypto Report Treasury Secretary Bessent Urges Congress To Pass Major Crypto Bill

    Shiba Inu's lack of substance

    The absence of outflows is consistent with waning conviction. While investors are not actively distributing in significant quantities, they are also not aggressively accumulating. Rather, the market is in a low-energy state with little involvement. 

    Advertisement

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Thu, 04/09/2026 - 09:02
    Binance April Delisting: Six Cryptocurrencies in Pipeline
    ByGodfrey Benjamin

    This frequently precedes either an increase in volatility or the continuation of the current trend. Considering the structure, the downward path is still more likely.

    One of SHIB's few supporting mechanisms is also diminished by low outflows. Supply is still easily accessible to allow selling pressure to resurface if tokens are not consistently removed from exchanges. This makes any possible recovery effort weaker, particularly in a market where liquidity is already dispersed.

    Advertisement

    The current stabilization should not be interpreted as accumulation, and SHIB is not showing any indications of robust demand returning. Any upside is precarious until outflows and overall activity significantly increase. SHIB is not disintegrating at this time, but it is also not getting stronger. It is just fading, which is frequently riskier than making a quick move.

    #Shiba Inu #Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Prediction
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Apr 9, 2026 - 13:39
    Shiba Inu Resumes Bullish Trend With 24,320,300,000 SHIB on Sale
    ByCaroline Amosun
    Morning Crypto ReportCrypto News DigestNews
    Apr 9, 2026 - 13:35
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Gets ETF Chance After Canary's Newest Filing, $90.3 Million Hyperliquid Whale Opens Unusual XRP Long, Bitcoin Eyes $64,900 Return Amid Double Rejection From Bollinger Bands: Morning Crypto Report
    ByGamza Khanzadaev
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    BingX Kicks Off Global Capital Gala, Spotlighting TradFi Trading Opportunities
    Dutch Blockchain Week 2026 strengthens position as Europe’s leading B2B blockchain event week
    MEXC appoints Vugar Usi as CEO to drive global ‘Infinite Opportunities’ vision
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Reviews
    Apr 9, 2026 - 9:25
    BitMart Card Review: A Practical Crypto Visa for Everyday Spending
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Mar 30, 2026 - 16:36
    Toobit Review 2026: Multi-Strategy Trading, High Leverage and Expanding Derivatives Ecosystem
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Mar 26, 2026 - 17:22
    Top Crypto Cards 2026: Guide
    article image Dan Burgin
    Interviews
    Mar 25, 2026 - 19:37
    Interview: Sameep Singhania on Building KalqiX and the Future of On-Chain Trading
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Reviews
    Feb 24, 2026 - 8:00
    From Algorithm to Execution: How BeLiquid Delivers Top Market Making for Tokens
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Google
    Popular articles
    News
    Apr 9, 2026 - 14:39
    Less Than One Billion Shiba Inu (SHIB) in 24 Hours: Outflows Plummeting
    Shiba Inu Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Prediction
    Arman Shirinyan
    News
    Apr 9, 2026 - 13:39
    Shiba Inu Resumes Bullish Trend With 24,320,300,000 SHIB on Sale
    Shiba Inu Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Prediction
    Caroline Amosun
    Morning Crypto Report, Crypto News Digest, News
    Apr 9, 2026 - 13:35
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Gets ETF Chance After Canary's Newest Filing, $90.3 Million Hyperliquid Whale Opens Unusual XRP Long, Bitcoin Eyes $64,900 Return Amid Double Rejection From Bollinger Bands: Morning Crypto Report
    Shiba Inu XRP Bitcoin Shiba Inu (SHIB) News XRP News Bitcoin News
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    Show all