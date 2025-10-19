Legendary Trader Bollinger Says It's Time to Pay Attention as ETH and SOL Show Reversal Signs

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Advertisement

Legendary trader John Bollinger, who is primarily known for developing the widely used "Bollinger Bands" indicator, claims that Ethereum (ETH) and Solana (SOL) are both forming potential W bottoms. "Gonna be time to pay attention soon, I think," the prominent chartist said in his social media post.

Much-coveted pattern

The "W" bottom typically indicates a trend reversal after a substantial downtrend.

It is formed with two lows that remind of the bottom points of the "W" letter and a peak that is reminiscent of the middle point of the aforementioned letter.

It is worth noting that the second low typically has substantially higher trading volume, which signals that there is robust interest from buyers.

Advertisement

In early April, for instance, Bollinger stated that a classic W bottom was forming on the Bitcoin chart. The cryptocurrency then rallied by more than 50%.

Classic Bollinger Band W bottom setting up in $BTCUSD. Sill needs confirmation.https://t.co/v1qfBbEoDV

Remember: The fraudsters are legion. I will never ask you for anything. #BollingerBands #btc — John Bollinger (@bbands) April 10, 2025

That said, Bollinger's most recent Bitcoin post was rather disappointing for bulls, given that he specifically stated that there was no potential W bottom this time around.

Is bottom near?

Both Ethereum (ETH) and Solana (SOL) suffered significant losses earlier this month during the all-out crypto market crash that was triggered by a substantial escalation in trade tensions between the U.S. and China.

Most recently, crypto also got hit by worries about the health of regional banks after Western Alliance and Zions Bancorp disclosed bad loans.

The flagship altcoin is currently down 21.3% from the record peak of $4,946 that was achieved two months ago.

In the meantime, SOL has plunged by 37% from the all-time high of $293.3 that was logged all the way back in January.

That said, if Bollinger's assessment is correct, both tokens could be primed for further upside.