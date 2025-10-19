AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    Legendary Trader Bollinger Says It's Time to Pay Attention as ETH and SOL Show Reversal Signs

    By Alex Dovbnya
    Sun, 19/10/2025 - 7:51
    Is the bottom near for Ethereum (ETH) and Solana (SOL) after a brutal sell-off? John Bollinger thinks so.
    Advertisement
    Legendary Trader Bollinger Says It's Time to Pay Attention as ETH and SOL Show Reversal Signs
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    Legendary trader John Bollinger, who is primarily known for developing the widely used "Bollinger Bands" indicator, claims that Ethereum (ETH) and Solana (SOL) are both forming potential W bottoms. "Gonna be time to pay attention soon, I think," the prominent chartist said in his social media post.

    Much-coveted pattern

    The "W" bottom typically indicates a trend reversal after a substantial downtrend.

    It is formed with two lows that remind of the bottom points of the "W" letter and a peak that is reminiscent of the middle point of the aforementioned letter.

    HOT Stories
    Legendary Trader Bollinger Says It's Time to Pay Attention as ETH and SOL Show Reversal Signs
    Can Ripple Push XRP Price Up After Recent Crypto Crash?
    Crypto Market Prediction: Shiba Inu's (SHIB) Zero Finally Added, Ethereum (ETH) to Recover at $3,550? Bitcoin (BTC) $100,000 Free
    Satoshi Loses $20 Billion as Bitcoin Tumbles

    It is worth noting that the second low typically has substantially higher trading volume, which signals that there is robust interest from buyers.

    Advertisement

    In early April, for instance, Bollinger stated that a classic W bottom was forming on the Bitcoin chart. The cryptocurrency then rallied by more than 50%.

    That said, Bollinger's most recent Bitcoin post was rather disappointing for bulls, given that he specifically stated that there was no potential W bottom this time around.

    Is bottom near?

    Both Ethereum (ETH) and Solana (SOL) suffered significant losses earlier this month during the all-out crypto market crash that was triggered by a substantial escalation in trade tensions between the U.S. and China.

    Most recently, crypto also got hit by worries about the health of regional banks after Western Alliance and Zions Bancorp disclosed bad loans.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Wed, 10/15/2025 - 15:22
    Don't Get Fooled by $2.5 XRP, Bollinger Bands Warn
    ByGamza Khanzadaev

    The flagship altcoin is currently down 21.3% from the record peak of $4,946 that was achieved two months ago.

    In the meantime, SOL has plunged by 37% from the all-time high of $293.3 that was logged all the way back in January.

    That said, if Bollinger's assessment is correct, both tokens could be primed for further upside.

    #Bitcoin Price Prediction #John Bollinger
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Oct 19, 2025 - 9:26
    Bitcoin May Keep Underperforming Gold, McGlone Says
    ByAlex Dovbnya
    News
    Oct 19, 2025 - 8:50
    North Korean Malware Hits Ethereum and BSC Wallets: Details
    ByAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Coinbase Asset Management & iTrustCapital Partner on Bitcoin Yield Strategy for IRAs
    Falcon Finance Publishes Strategy Allocation Breakdown for Yield Generation Transparency
    Seascape Launches First Tokenized BNB Treasury Strategy on Binance Smart Chain
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Oct 19, 2025 - 9:26
    Bitcoin May Keep Underperforming Gold, McGlone Says
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Oct 19, 2025 - 8:50
    North Korean Malware Hits Ethereum and BSC Wallets: Details
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Oct 19, 2025 - 7:51
    Legendary Trader Bollinger Says It's Time to Pay Attention as ETH and SOL Show Reversal Signs
    Alex Dovbnya
    Show all