Don't Get Fooled by $2.5 XRP, Bollinger Bands Warn

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

XRP has recovered to $2.49, a level that might suggest stability after the violent 55% breakdown earlier last week, but the Bollinger Bands tell a less comfortable story.

Advertisement

On the daily chart, the price remains caged under the middle band at $2.77 while being only marginally above the lower band at $2.35. This positioning typically signals pressure rather than relief, with the market struggling to reestablish the upper, more bullish, range.

XRP/USD by TradingView

The problem is that the weekly frame reinforces that caution. The midband on a weekly basis sits at $2.76 and the upper boundary at $3.55, but XRP has failed to hold either. That leaves the lower side of the range around $1.97 as a realistic point of interest should selling continue.

Historically, when a weekly close develops below the middle band, it often indicates that the uptrend phase has lost control.

Advertisement

XRP price scenarios

Liquidity data supports the technical warning as, although the recovery back to $2.50 was quick, order book fragility below $2.30 was exposed. Market participants now identify the $2.20-$2.30 zone as the critical near-term support to be tested.

Upside scenarios are still here, but conditional. Only a decisive move back through $2.77 would open room toward $3.20, while failure to retake that band leaves the XRP price vulnerable to more renewed selling. For now, $2.50 is not a clean entry point, but rather a level in the middle of nowhere.