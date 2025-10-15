AdvertisementAdvert.
    Don't Get Fooled by $2.5 XRP, Bollinger Bands Warn

    By Gamza Khanzadaev
    Wed, 15/10/2025 - 15:22
    XRP price may have made it back above $2, but Bollinger Bands reveal weak point, and motto is the same: Don't get too comfortable
    Don't Get Fooled by $2.5 XRP, Bollinger Bands Warn
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    XRP has recovered to $2.49, a level that might suggest stability after the violent 55% breakdown earlier last week, but the Bollinger Bands tell a less comfortable story.

    On the daily chart, the price remains caged under the middle band at $2.77 while being only marginally above the lower band at $2.35. This positioning typically signals pressure rather than relief, with the market struggling to reestablish the upper, more bullish, range.

    Article image
    XRP/USD by TradingView

    The problem is that the weekly frame reinforces that caution. The midband on a weekly basis sits at $2.76 and the upper boundary at $3.55, but XRP has failed to hold either. That leaves the lower side of the range around $1.97 as a realistic point of interest should selling continue. 

    Historically, when a weekly close develops below the middle band, it often indicates that the uptrend phase has lost control.

    XRP price scenarios

    Liquidity data supports the technical warning as, although the recovery back to $2.50 was quick, order book fragility below $2.30 was exposed. Market participants now identify the $2.20-$2.30 zone as the critical near-term support to be tested.

    Upside scenarios are still here, but conditional. Only a decisive move back through $2.77 would open room toward $3.20, while failure to retake that band leaves the XRP price vulnerable to more renewed selling. For now, $2.50 is not a clean entry point, but rather a level in the middle of nowhere.

    #XRP News #XRP #Ripple News #XRP Price Prediction #XRP Price Analysis
