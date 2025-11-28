Ledger CTO Reacts to MSCI Delisting Strategy: 'Paradigm Shift Is Inevitable'

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

There is a desperate attempt by traditional financial institutions to push back on cryptocurrency’s growing influence. Chief Technical Officer (CTO) at Ledger Charles Guillemet, in a post on X, says the evidence is clear from recent defensive actions taken by legacy institutions.

Guillemet: Crypto’s momentum "cannot Be hindered"

Notably, Guillemet cited the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) move to exclude companies like Strategy Inc., whose balance sheets contain more crypto assets than those of traditional firms, from its index.

He considers this a deliberate move to downplay the success of such organizations and attempt to reduce their visibility to potential traditional investors.

The Ledger CTO also cited S&P Global's downgrade of the Tether (USDT) stablecoin as another clear example of traditional finance (TradFi) pushing back against crypto-based companies. Guillemet maintains that these are not just coincidences or random neutral decisions but are calculated to keep crypto down.

MSCI’s move to exclude companies with more than 50% of their balance sheet in crypto (eg. Strategy), and S&P’s downgrade of USDT rating, are clear signs that legacy TradFi knows disruption is coming, and is desperately trying to push back.



The paradigm shift is inevitable: you… — Charles Guillemet (@P3b7_) November 28, 2025

He is suggesting that TradFi institutions feel threatened by the rise of crypto and are afraid that the sector could soon eclipse them. Hence, these decisions and actions taken are designed to slow down the process or attempt to delegitimize crypto.

Despite TradFi’s moves, Guillemet believes the adoption of crypto cannot be hindered by an person or institution. "The paradigm shift is inevitable: you either embrace it, or you get disrupted," he stated.

Guillemet’s advice to traditional financial institutions is to embrace the asset class, as he insists it is the future of finance. He wants old institutions to adopt and adapt or risk being left behind in the financial revolution crypto is introducing.

Strategy’s Reaction to TradFi’s Pushback

Strategy’s Michael Saylor, responding to the MSCI index saga , had clarified that the company was not a holding company nor a trust. Rather, it operates as a publicly traded organization with a $500 million software business.

He stated that Strategy will continue to use Bitcoin as productive capital to build the first global digital monetary institution.

Saylor maintained that Strategy’s progress is not limited by any form of index classifications, nor will it distract it from its mission to ensure financial innovation.

Strategy’s growth in the financial sector has been acknowledged by both critics and fans alike. In October, ‘The Bitcoin Age’ author Adam Livingston predicted that it is possible for Strategy Inc. to outperform tech giants like Nvidia at the rate it is going.

Livingston based his prediction on the Strategy’s Bitcoin-heavy approach and the growth rate of the flagship crypto asset.