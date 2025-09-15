Lava Network’s Smart Router Fuels Wyoming Stablecoin Program

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Lava Network, a decentralized RPC solutions provider, has shared the details of its involvement with Wyoming FRNT stablecoin initiative. Lava Network introduces its Smart RPC Router as an infrastructure backbone for new over-collateralized stablecoin.

Lava Network's Smart Router to fuel Wyoming's stablecoin FRNT

Lava Network, a decentralized RPC Protocol, offers a game-changing solution needed to support the stablecoin payment revolution with its end–to-end RPC engine.

Fireblocks has integrated the Lava RPC Routing engine to power the Wyoming state-sponsored stablecoin (FRNT).



The U.S. has entered a new era for stablecoins, the prime example in 2025 of real world use-cases onchain.



Lava’s technology has been integrated into Fireblocks’s tech stack, where it plays a central role in supporting the recently announced Wyoming state-sponsored stablecoin program.

Wyoming’s initiative plans to issue a USD-pegged digital token (FRNT) supported by over-collateralized reserves (102%) and deployment across seven prominent blockchain networks. The state tapped Fireblocks to provide the secure blockchain infrastructure and token issuance capabilities needed to deploy and manage the tokens across multiple networks.

Fireblocks uses Lava’s Smart Router, an enterprise-grade RPC orchestration engine, to power FRNT with mission-critical uptime and seamless multi-chain performance.

Strengthening infrastructure layer for local stablecoin usage

Pavel Berengolts, Fireblocks’s cofounder and CTO, shares the motivation for the integration of Smart Router into the emerging stablecoin tech architecture:

Integrating the lava-powered Enterprise Blockchain RPC Smart Router supports the resilient, multi-provider access layer that aligns with our mission to deliver secure, scalable payment and settlement infrastructure to our customers.

Yair Clepper, cofounder and CEO at Magma Devs and Lava Network contributor, expects more protocols to leverage the infrastructure stack:

By supporting Fireblocks’s blockchain RPC infrastructure, Lava Network is standardizing access for mission-critical assets moving on-chain. Lava Network provides institutions, apps, and chains a standardized framework to meet those expectations while maximizing uptime and mitigating the risk for a single point of failure.

Reliable uptime and effective RPC orchestration will be essential for Wyoming’s stablecoin ambitions, as any disruption in node connectivity or transaction routing would undermine trust and slow settlements. Without this, the adoption of FRNT by both consumers and institutions alike will be negligible.

At its core, Lava’s platform is designed to provide institutions, enterprises and permissionless blockchains with unified, convenient and efficient access to on-chain data and transaction submission.

By designing a unified stack to improve blockchain connectivity and reliability, Lava Network’s RPC Smart Router features built-in failover, cross-validation, performance-based routing and compliance-friendly audit trails.

As covered by U.Today previously, Lava Network's decentralized infrastructure platform was integrated by Fireblocks in June 2025.

By the time of the integration, Lava Network's attack-resistant decentralized RPC routing solution — Smart Router — was leveraged by 2,000 institutional clients from all over the globe.

In particular, this development is crucial for multi-chain deployment and data-heavy applications across various protocols.