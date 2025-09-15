Advertisement
Advertisement
AD

    Lava Network’s Smart Router Fuels Wyoming Stablecoin Program

    By Vladislav Sopov
    Mon, 15/09/2025 - 12:05
    Lava Network, decentralized RPC protocol, fuels Wyoming FRNT stablecoin with Web3 infrastructure
    Advertisement
    Lava Network’s Smart Router Fuels Wyoming Stablecoin Program
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    Lava Network, a decentralized RPC solutions provider, has shared the details of its involvement with Wyoming FRNT stablecoin initiative. Lava Network introduces its Smart RPC Router as an infrastructure backbone for new over-collateralized stablecoin.

    Lava Network's Smart Router to fuel Wyoming's stablecoin FRNT

    Lava Network, a decentralized RPC Protocol, offers a game-changing solution needed to support the stablecoin payment revolution with its end–to-end RPC engine. 

    Lava’s technology has been integrated into Fireblocks’s tech stack, where it plays a central role in supporting the recently announced Wyoming state-sponsored stablecoin program.   

    Advertisement

    Wyoming’s initiative plans to issue a USD-pegged digital token (FRNT) supported by over-collateralized reserves (102%) and deployment across seven prominent blockchain networks. The state tapped Fireblocks to provide the secure blockchain infrastructure and token issuance capabilities needed to deploy and manage the tokens across multiple networks. 

    HOT Stories
    Are Billionaires Destroying Social Media? Ethereum's Buterin Weighs In
    Crypto Market Prediction: Bitcoin Risks Losing $100,000? Shiba Inu (SHIB): Massive Fakeout Ends $0.00002 Rally, Ethereum's (ETH) Dangerous Pattern at $4,800
    XRP Price Runs Out of Chances Against Bitcoin, Ripple Issues 5-Year Tokenization Prediction, Dogecoin Confirms Golden Cross — Top Weekly Crypto News
    Buffett Devotee Can’t Get Enough Bitcoin

    Fireblocks uses Lava’s Smart Router, an enterprise-grade RPC orchestration engine, to power FRNT with mission-critical uptime and seamless multi-chain performance. 

    Strengthening infrastructure layer for local stablecoin usage

    Pavel Berengolts, Fireblocks’s cofounder and CTO, shares the motivation for the integration of Smart Router into the emerging stablecoin tech architecture:

    Integrating the lava-powered Enterprise Blockchain RPC Smart Router supports the resilient, multi-provider access layer that aligns with our mission to deliver secure, scalable payment and settlement infrastructure to our customers.

    Yair Clepper, cofounder and CEO at Magma Devs and Lava Network contributor, expects more protocols to leverage the infrastructure stack:

    By supporting Fireblocks’s blockchain RPC infrastructure, Lava Network is standardizing access for mission-critical assets moving on-chain. Lava Network provides institutions, apps, and chains a standardized framework to meet those expectations while maximizing uptime and mitigating the risk for a single point of failure.

    Reliable uptime and effective RPC orchestration will be essential for Wyoming’s stablecoin ambitions, as any disruption in node connectivity or transaction routing would undermine trust and slow settlements. Without this, the adoption of FRNT by both consumers and institutions alike will be negligible. 

    At its core, Lava’s platform is designed to provide institutions, enterprises and permissionless blockchains with unified, convenient and efficient access to on-chain data and transaction submission. 

    By designing a unified stack to improve blockchain connectivity and reliability, Lava Network’s RPC Smart Router features built-in failover, cross-validation, performance-based routing and compliance-friendly audit trails. 

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Mon, 06/30/2025 - 10:09
    Fireblocks Integrates Lava Network’s Blockchain Infrastructure
    ByVladislav Sopov

    As covered by U.Today previously, Lava Network's decentralized infrastructure platform was integrated by Fireblocks in June 2025. 

    By the time of the integration, Lava Network's attack-resistant decentralized RPC routing solution — Smart Router — was leveraged by 2,000 institutional clients from all over the globe.

    In particular, this development is crucial for multi-chain deployment and data-heavy applications across various protocols.

    #Lava Network
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Sep 15, 2025 - 11:07
    Cardano Community's Crucial Call to Coinbase: Here's Why
    ByTomiwabold Olajide
    News
    Sep 15, 2025 - 10:34
    Coinbase CEO Teases 'Lots of Cool New Products' in Next 3 Months
    ByGamza Khanzadaev
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    FleetMining Cloud Solution In Focus for Mining Segment Enthusiasts
    Ethereum Based Meme Coin Pepeto Presale Past $6.6 Million as Exchange Demo Launches
    BlockchainFX Raises $7.24M in Presale as First Multi-Asset Super App Connecting Crypto, Stocks, and Forex Goes Live in Beta
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Sep 15, 2025 - 11:07
    Cardano Community's Crucial Call to Coinbase: Here's Why
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Sep 15, 2025 - 10:34
    Coinbase CEO Teases 'Lots of Cool New Products' in Next 3 Months
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Sep 15, 2025 - 10:29
    Binance Whales Buying Ethereum: Will ETH Rally?
    Alex Dovbnya
    Show all