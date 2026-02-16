Kraken Rebalances 46 Billion SHIB From Cold to Hot Storage for Exchange Operations

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

A noticeable Shiba Inu (SHIB) transfer has appeared on-chain, as visualized by Arkham, showing 46,024,240,350 SHIB being moved internally across Kraken-controlled wallets. Valued at around $301,900 at the time of execution, the transaction suggests a liquidity shift as the exchange adjusts its holdings between cold storage and its active hot wallet.

Kraken adjusts between hot and cold: SHIB price structure detailed

Blockchain data by Arkham confirms that the transfer was executed on the Ethereum network. Despite the high volume, the network's efficiency allowed for a transaction fee of just 2.03 Gwei, equivalent to $0.14.

The sender address is verified as a Kraken Cold Wallet (0xd20), and the recipient address is a Kraken Hot Wallet (0x2CC). Together, these addresses suggest a routine operational move rather than a large-scale customer withdrawal or external market sell-off. Exchanges typically store most assets in offline cold storage for security and only relocate them to hot wallets when there is increased trading demand, market-making needs or upcoming withdrawals.

The timing of this liquidity shift coincides with a modest recovery in SHIB's price amid Bitcoin marching toward $70,000. On Binance’s daily chart, Shiba Inu is currently approaching $0.00000669, marking a 2.29% increase for the day. SHIB enthusiasts are watching closely to see if the meme coin can reclaim the $0.0000068 level after a recent drawdown pushed prices toward the $0.0000052 zone.

Although 46 billion SHIB is a small fraction of the 580 trillion circulating supply, exchange-level liquidity adjustments are often a leading indicator of short-term volatility. By positioning these tokens in a hot wallet, Kraken ensures deeper order book depth.

If this liquidity translates into higher spot volume, SHIB may gain the momentum needed to reach higher resistance levels at $0.00000900 and $0.00001102. For now, this move appears to be a vote of confidence in SHIB's current trading stability. It signals that the exchange is actively managing liquidity during a long holiday weekend in the U.S. and compressed price action.