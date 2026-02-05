‘KISS’ Rock Star Gene Simmons Believes You Must Hold Bitcoin

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Gene Simmons, a rock legend and the frontman of KISS, has taken to social media to address his army of fans with a statement about a subject he does not touch on too often: Bitcoin.

Simmons recommends holding Bitcoin

Gene Simmons posted a tweet sharing his personal philosophy about the world’s crypto leader, Bitcoin. The rock star firmly believes that the community needs to hold BTC long term. He stated that he believes in the future. Presumably, this could mean that he also believes in the bullish future of Bitcoin.

However, Simmons warns that everyone needs to do their own research on BTC and then make their own decision as to whether to buy BTC or not.

My personal philosophy re Bitcoin is to hold (HODL). I firmly believe in the future. You need to do your own research and make your own decisions. — Gene Simmons (@genesimmons) February 5, 2026

Bitcoin drawdown unfair: Samson Mow

Bitcoin evangelist and JAN3 CEO Samson Mow has commented on the current Bitcoin plunge, which has made BTC shed almost 20% over the past week. Mow mentioned its huge magnitude but stated that it is not it that makes this price fall “horrible”; it is “because it’s unfair,” he tweeted.

Mow shared his disappointment, saying, “Everything goes up, but we are sideways.” Bitcoin, he continued, declines for whatever possible reason that emerges on the market, such as “AI bubble fears” and the crash of gold and silver.

However, the JAN3 boss remains optimistic about the future of BTC. The main cause for this is Bitcoin’s scarcity, he reminded everyone in the tweet. Eventually, he believes that the circulating Bitcoin supply hit its limit and the price will begin to rise. “We can’t be pushed down forever.”

This drawdown feels horrible not because of the magnitude, but because it’s unfair. Everything goes up, but we’re sideways. AI bubble fears? We go down. Metals crash? We go down too.



However, absolute scarcity is real and it will hit a limit. We can’t be pushed down forever. — Samson Mow (@Excellion) February 5, 2026

In a tweet published earlier today, Mow shared his view that, currently, Bitcoin should be trading at $0.11 million per coin, while it is in reality changing hands at $69,440. A week ago, one BTC cost $90,000.

Meanwhile, Mow reckons that gold should be trading at around $0.17 per ounce, based on its fair market value. Recently, gold skyrocketed above the $5,000 level for the first time in history, but then on Jan. 30, both gold and silver collapsed by 30% in a single day, pulling Bitcoin along with it. Citing the Bitwise CIO, Mow says that the Bitcoin bear market is supposed to be moving to an end. However, Mow himself disagrees that we are in a bear market since, last October, BTC hit an all-time high of $126,000.