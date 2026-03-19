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    XRP Ledger Loses Crucial Three Million Threshold as Price Slides Below $1.50

    By Arman Shirinyan
    Thu, 19/03/2026 - 11:38
    XRP Ledger shows a substantial drop in the number of transactions, which is the first sign of an upcoming market reversal.
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    XRP Ledger Loses Crucial Three Million Threshold as Price Slides Below $1.50
    Cover image via depositphotos.com

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    As its on-chain activity and market structure both appear to be deteriorating, XRP is under fresh pressure. Recently, the asset fell below the $1.50 mark, continuing a longer-term downward trend that began several months ago. 

    Although there have been brief upturns, they have repeatedly failed to break the pattern of lower highs, leaving XRP in a technically precarious situation.

    Where buyers might step in

    With buyers intervening around the $1.40 range, the most recent price action shows XRP trying to stabilize following a steep decline earlier this year. Recent sessions have seen the formation of a small ascending structure, indicating the emergence of some support. 

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    XRP/USDT Chart by TradingView

    XRP is still trading below important moving averages, such as the 50-day and 100-day EMAs, which are both trending lower and serving as dynamic resistance, but this recovery is still modest.

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    On-chain data is also raising additional issues at the same time. The XRP Ledger has fallen below the threshold of three million transactions per day, which used to indicate steady network activity.

    Transactions stay high

    Transaction counts are slightly below that threshold in the most recent reading, suggesting a drop in network usage and engagement. Because transaction activity is frequently used as a stand-in for actual demand and utility within a blockchain ecosystem, this loss of the three million threshold is noteworthy.

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    A decrease in activity may indicate a temporary slowdown in usage, lower demand for the asset or decreased network participation. Concerns regarding the asset’s short-term prospects are heightened in the case of XRP because the decline occurs during a period when price action is already under pressure.

    In spite of these changes, the XRP Ledger’s overall situation is still more neutral than outright pessimistic. Activity levels are still historically high in comparison to previous cycles, and the network is still processing a significant amount of transactions. The recent decline below the three million mark, however, raises questions and implies that momentum is waning.

    The asset may continue to be under pressure in the near future unless transaction activity picks up and the price reclaims important resistance levels.

    #XRP #XRP Ledger
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