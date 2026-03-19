AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    XLM Joins Bitcoin and XRP on Official 'Commodity' Elite List: Stellar Foundation CEO Reacts to Landmark Verdict

    By Gamza Khanzadaev
    Thu, 19/03/2026 - 11:28
    Stellar Foundation CEO ​​Denelle Dixon reacts to the historic 2026 verdict as XLM joins Bitcoin and XRP on the official digital commodities list.
    Advertisement
    XLM Joins Bitcoin and XRP on Official 'Commodity' Elite List: Stellar Foundation CEO Reacts to Landmark Verdict
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Google

    In a fresh post, Stellar Foundation CEO Denelle Dixon reacted to the publication of a list of digital assets that, in addition to the XLM token, also included XRP, Bitcoin, Cardano and Solana. She outlined that, for Stellar, this is not just a formality but confirmation of their strategy. 

    Advertisement

    Dixon also placed special emphasis on the fact that regulatory guidance classified XLM as an example of a digital commodity. As he stated, this is something that the Stellar Foundation and the XLM community have always known since XLM was built as a public good for global payments.

    Beyond Ripple rivalry: Why Stellar (XLM) being named a digital commodity is a win for RWA and Soroban

    Commodity status arrived at a moment when XLM stopped being only a network for transfers and turned into a fairly powerful ecosystem. The previously launched smart contract platform Soroban has now become a major hub for tokenized real-world assets. 

    Advertisement

    For example, according to rwa.xyz data, the distributed asset value of the Stellar network exceeds $1.4 billion. And now, when XLM is a commodity, large institutional players can further deploy their funds on Stellar without fearing regulatory claims.

    Article image
    Distributed Asset Value for RWA on Stellar (XLM), Source: rwa.xyz

    Among other current breakthroughs is the fact that a money market fund from the American financial giant Franklin Templeton operates on Stellar. In addition, there is a non-U.S. government debt fund focused on European treasuries, Spiko EU T-Bills Money Market Fund, worth $447 million. 

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Fri, 03/13/2026 - 12:28
    Will XRP Burn Guarantee Price Gains? Ripple CTO Emeritus Draws XLM Parallel
    ByTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement

    For a long time, XRP was considered the only legal payment asset in the United States after the Ripple vs. SEC court case. Now this advantage is gone. Since March 17, both assets have identical Digital Commodity status. One can conditionally divide their positioning in such a way that while XRP focuses on banking liquidity, XLM is moving into the DeFi sector and asset tokenization through more flexible smart contracts.

    Moreover, as oversight shifts toward the CFTC, a wave of applications for a Stellar ETF can be expected, and it would be surprising if they do not appear on the market by the end of the year.

    #Stellar #XLM #Stellar News #XRP #Bitcoin #CFTC
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Mar 19, 2026 - 11:09
    Elon Musk Excites Crypto X with 'DogeFather' Meme After Long Pause
    ByYuri Molchan
    News
    Mar 19, 2026 - 10:37
    Hyperliquid (HYPE) Jumps 11% WTD, Outperforms XRP and Ethereum
    ByGodfrey Benjamin
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Playnance Launches GCOIN Trading on MEXC as Token Goes Live
    Tezos Developers and Creators Reunite at TezDev Cannes with 360° Immersive Zone and Keynote by Arthur Breitman
    Aster Chain Launch: Deﬁning a New Era for Onchain Privacy and Transparency
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Reviews
    Feb 24, 2026 - 8:00
    From Algorithm to Execution: How BeLiquid Delivers Top Market Making for Tokens
    article image Dan Burgin
    Interviews
    Feb 12, 2026 - 12:25
    Trezor Safe 7, Building Product, Accessible Self-Custody: Rare Interview With Trezor's Head of Hardware Product Adam Budínský
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Feb 10, 2026 - 9:08
    DeLorean Labs $DMC: Tokenized Cars, On-Chain Reservations and Strong Community
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Feb 9, 2026 - 16:30
    Gate Research: Why Leveraged Tokens Are Vanishing
    article image Dan Burgin
    Interviews
    Feb 5, 2026 - 15:43
    Web3 Leap: How DeLorean Labs Is Reimagining the Future of Cars
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Google
    Popular articles
    News
    Mar 19, 2026 - 11:28
    XLM Joins Bitcoin and XRP on Official 'Commodity' Elite List: Stellar Foundation CEO Reacts to Landmark Verdict
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    News
    Mar 19, 2026 - 11:09
    Elon Musk Excites Crypto X with 'DogeFather' Meme After Long Pause
    Yuri Molchan
    News
    Mar 19, 2026 - 10:37
    Hyperliquid (HYPE) Jumps 11% WTD, Outperforms XRP and Ethereum
    Godfrey Benjamin
    Show all