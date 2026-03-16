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    XRP Breaks Biggest Technical Resistance of 2026

    By Arman Shirinyan
    Mon, 16/03/2026 - 9:55
    XRP moves past the 50-day moving average for the second time in 2026, which could be the sign we have been waiting for.
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    XRP Breaks Biggest Technical Resistance of 2026
    Cover image via depositphotos.com

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    After months of declining pressure, XRP is starting to show signs of life, and it is currently confronting one of the most significant technical obstacles of 2026. XRP has advanced toward a crucial resistance area that traders have been closely monitoring since the beginning of the year, after creating a consistent sequence of higher lows over the previous few weeks.

    Multiple resistances broken

    XRP has broken through a descending resistance structure that had previously limited several attempts at recovery, and it is currently trading at about $1.48.

    The asset's peak above $3 earlier in the cycle was followed by a sharp decline. This move represents the first significant change in market structure since then. Although the breakout itself is noteworthy, XRP's true test is still to come. 

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    Article image
    XRP/USDT Chart by TradingView

    The asset is currently getting closer to the 50-day exponential moving average (EMA), which remains a significant resistance level and is located just above the current price. The 50 EMA has consistently rejected upward attempts during the recent decline, highlighting its significance as a technical barrier.

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    Is this first reversal?

    The market may witness the first real reversal signal in months if XRP is able to get to this point and move through it with strong momentum. But simply breaking the moving average is insufficient.

    The market requires more than just a quick surge past resistance; it needs a steady hold above it. XRP has demonstrated a propensity for fake breakouts in the past, in which the price momentarily rises above resistance before swiftly declining back below it. When the price reverses, these unsuccessful breakouts frequently trap traders who enter too early, increasing selling pressure.

    For this reason, it is necessary to confirm the current configuration. Buyers must keep XRP above the declining resistance line and progressively reclaim adjacent moving averages in order for the asset to establish a true recovery trend.

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    The structure developing on the shorter time frame is another positive aspect. The rising support trendline that XRP has been constructing suggests that buyers are gradually entering the market at higher price points. This pattern of slow accumulation frequently comes before more forceful directional movements.

    XRP may start aiming for the next resistance zone, which is between $1.70 and $1.90, where stronger selling pressure has previously surfaced, if the asset manages to clear the 50 EMA and stabilizes above it.

    #XRP #XRP Price Analysis
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