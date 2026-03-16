-45 Billion Shiba Inu (SHIB) From Exchanges in 24 Hours Reaffirms Bullish Potential

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As exchange flows start to move in a direction that usually encourages bullish sentiment, Shiba Inu is exhibiting early indications of improving market dynamics. Recent exchange metrics show that holders are increasingly removing their assets from trading platforms, with about 45 billion SHIB tokens being taken out of exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Supply for sale

Exchange outflows frequently indicate that investors are moving tokens into long-term storage or private wallets, which lowers the amount of tokens that are immediately available for market sale. This kind of behavior frequently indicates that holders are becoming more confident and would rather keep their assets off the market than put them in a position to be liquidated quickly.

Overall exchange reserves are still high, even with the positive outflow signal. The total SHIB reserves on exchanges, according to data, are still approximately 80.8 trillion tokens, indicating that the overall supply that is available for trading has not yet significantly declined. But after weeks of rising reserves, the recent net outflow indicates that the trend might be starting to change.

Stabilization is key

Shiba Inu has recently made an effort to stabilize its price after a protracted decline that drove the token toward the $0.0000055-$0.0000060 range. As of right now, the asset is trading close to $0.0000063, indicating a slight rebound from its lowest points.

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Technically speaking, SHIB is trying to overcome short-term resistance created by its 26-day exponential moving average, which has repeatedly stopped its upward momentum during the current bearish cycle. The asset may be able to test the 50-day EMA, which is still a significant obstacle to a more meaningful trend reversal, if it manages to push above this level.

Following the February decline, a number of consolidation patterns can be seen in the chart structure. These tightening price formations frequently occur during accumulation periods, when buyers gradually return to the market and selling pressure starts to wane.

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The slight rise in active addresses, which indicates that network participation is starting to rebound, is another positive indicator. Increased activity and exchange outflows may be signs of improving sentiment, especially if investors are opting to hold rather than sell.