Michael Saylor's Strategy Trims Losses as Bitcoin Tops $74,000

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Strategy Inc. has started trimming some of the losses incurred when the leading crypto asset, Bitcoin (BTC), dipped to a monthly low of $62,553. The bearish outlook of Bitcoin and unrealized losses had reignited criticism of Michael Saylor’s use of Bitcoin as a hedge.

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Bitcoin rebound cuts Strategy's massive drawdown

However, CoinMarketCap data signals that Strategy’s portfolio has improved significantly by 8.7% as Bitcoin regained the $74,000 level. Notably, the price of BTC soared from a low of $71,282.33 to an intraday peak of $74,395.78.

That massive surge proved sufficient to minimize Strategy’s losses on the crypto investment market. The business intelligence firm currently holds a total of 738,731 BTC as of its last acquisition. The average price of each Bitcoin cost Strategy $75,862.

Hence, with Bitcoin plummeting to a monthly low of $62,533, Strategy’s drawdown was approximately $10 billion at $9,846,545,499.

However, with a renewed rally from the leading digital asset, Strategy has been able to trim a huge chunk of that loss. Although the firm is still in troubled waters, it is no longer neck-deep in losses, as Bitcoin’s price is gradually climbing to the firm’s average buying price per coin.

It is worth mentioning that the volatility of Bitcoin remains a troubling concern, and until BTC stabilizes above $80,000, investors might continue to express concerns.

Michael Saylor maintains long-term "Bitcoin Over Everything" vision

As of this writing, Bitcoin has slipped and exchanges hands at $73,242.51, which represents a 1.92% increase in the last 24 hours.

Within the same time frame, trading volume has soared by 93.66% to $40.84 billion as institutional interest reignites, creating sustained buying pressure.

The uptick has also revived the interest of traders, who buy whenever there is a rally and do not want to miss out on potential profits.