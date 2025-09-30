Just In: Tether Buys $1,000,000,000 in Bitcoin on Q3's Closing Day

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

On the last day of Q3, 2025, Tether added another block of Bitcoin to its reserves, moving $1 billion into 8,888.889 BTC. Spotted by Onchain Lens, the transfer went directly from Bitfinex hot wallets to Tether’s reserve address. This marks one of the largest inflows recorded in 2025 for the stablecoin issuer.

Financial reporting for Q3 closes today, so it is a time when major players typically adjust their books.

The amount — 8,888.889 BTC — is no accident either, as Tether often uses round, symbolic numbers for reserve allocations. At current market prices of nearly $113,000 per Bitcoin, this move represents a $1 billion increase in its holdings.

How much Bitcoin does Tether have?

Tether's last attestation report, dated June 30, estimated its Bitcoin reserves at nearly $9 billion. Today’s purchase increases the BTC portion by about 11%, keeping it well ahead of gold and approaching a double-digit share of the balance sheet.

On-chain history shows that this is part of a longer pattern. Over the past two years, the USDT issuer has repeatedly moved blocks of Bitcoin worth between $700 million and $1.4 billion into its reserves, often during periods of market tension — something that could be attributed to the current state of crypto as well.