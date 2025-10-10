$62 Million Binance Deposit: Enormous $156,000,00 Profit Secured With This Cryptocurrency

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Advertisement

This is one of Ethereum’s most lucrative long-term whales, as the move secured recently shows a clear market understanding on a high level. The wallet 0x882E recently deposited 14,275 ETH (worth $62.48 million) to Binance, indicating significant profit realization. The move reflects the fact that this whale has entered the market quite early, securing a great profit-to-risk ratio.

Securing ETH profits

On-chain information indicates that the whale first amassed 64,400 ETH (about $121 million) at an average price of $1,882 almost two years ago. The whale then staked the holdings during Ethereum’s proof-of-stake transition period. In addition to providing steady staking returns, this approach set up the investor for massive gains as ETH saw a significant increase in value over the ensuing months.

The whale has been liquidating its holdings during significant price spikes since March 2024. By depositing 23,365 Ethereum (roughly $97.64 million) to Binance at an average selling price of $4,179, the whale has now locked in a profit of more than $156 million. This most recent $62 million transfer might indicate that the whale anticipates a short-term period of price declines.

Ethereum's momentum

With technical indicators suggesting a possible consolidation between $4,000 and $3,850, Ethereum seems to be losing momentum after breaking above the $4,400 zone earlier this month. This view is supported by the ETH/USD chart. Larger holders may be taking profits, as the volume is starting to decline and the RSI is circling neutral territory.

Advertisement

Even though Ethereum is still on a solid long-term upward trajectory, market volatility frequently precedes whale movements of this magnitude. With more than $156 million already secured, this trader has shown excellent timing and patience. It remains to be seen if this transfer signals the start of wider distribution or simply prudent profit-taking. It serves as a reminder to individual investors that even in markets that are experiencing bullishness, making wise exits is just as important as making wise entries.