    $62 Million Binance Deposit: Enormous $156,000,00 Profit Secured With This Cryptocurrency

    By Arman Shirinyan
    Fri, 10/10/2025 - 8:04
    Market not sleeping, and some whales are making out of this world profits
    $62 Million Binance Deposit: Enormous $156,000,00 Profit Secured With This Cryptocurrency
    This is one of Ethereum’s most lucrative long-term whales, as the move secured recently shows a clear market understanding on a high level. The wallet 0x882E recently deposited 14,275 ETH (worth $62.48 million) to Binance, indicating significant profit realization. The move reflects the fact that this whale has entered the market quite early, securing a great profit-to-risk ratio.

    Securing ETH profits 

    On-chain information indicates that the whale first amassed 64,400 ETH (about $121 million) at an average price of $1,882 almost two years ago. The whale then staked the holdings during Ethereum’s proof-of-stake transition period. In addition to providing steady staking returns, this approach set up the investor for massive gains as ETH saw a significant increase in value over the ensuing months.

    Article image
    ETH/USDT Chart by TradingView

    The whale has been liquidating its holdings during significant price spikes since March 2024. By depositing 23,365 Ethereum (roughly $97.64 million) to Binance at an average selling price of $4,179, the whale has now locked in a profit of more than $156 million. This most recent $62 million transfer might indicate that the whale anticipates a short-term period of price declines.

    HOT Stories
    AI Will Kill Gold, But Bitcoin Comes out Stronger, Predicts Nick Szabo
    Whales Offload XRP at Dizzying Pace 
    Crypto Market Prediction: XRP to Enter Freefall, Critical Support Lost? Bitcoin (BTC) Hits $120,000 Top, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Bullish Reversal Starts Here
    Brandt Identifies XRP as Top Short Candidate Amid Price Slump

    Ethereum's momentum

    With technical indicators suggesting a possible consolidation between $4,000 and $3,850, Ethereum seems to be losing momentum after breaking above the $4,400 zone earlier this month. This view is supported by the ETH/USD chart. Larger holders may be taking profits, as the volume is starting to decline and the RSI is circling neutral territory.

    Even though Ethereum is still on a solid long-term upward trajectory, market volatility frequently precedes whale movements of this magnitude. With more than $156 million already secured, this trader has shown excellent timing and patience. It remains to be seen if this transfer signals the start of wider distribution or simply prudent profit-taking. It serves as a reminder to individual investors that even in markets that are experiencing bullishness, making wise exits is just as important as making wise entries.

    #Ethereum #Binance
