AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

'It's Awful': Ripple CTO Emeritus Comments on Logan Paul's $16 Million Pokémon Card Sale Controversy

By Gamza Khanzadaev
Tue, 17/02/2026 - 9:24
Ripple CTO Emeritus and XRPL architect David Schwartz explains why Logan Paul's $16.5 million Pokémon card sale was unfair to small investors who owned shares of the card.
Advertisement
'It's Awful': Ripple CTO Emeritus Comments on Logan Paul's $16 Million Pokémon Card Sale Controversy
Cover image via U.Today

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Logan Paul’s $16.49 million sale of the PSA 10 Pikachu Illustrator card at Goldin in February 2026 set a public auction record, but the transaction has triggered legal threats from fractional investors. Ripple CTO Emeritus David Schwartz criticized the deal’s structure, arguing that it concentrated upside with the sponsor while distributing downside risk to retail participants.

Advertisement

Why David Schwartz called deal "awful"

The whole controversy started with Liquid Marketplace, a collectibles platform that Paul cofounded. It lets users buy fractional interests in high-value assets. Investors are now saying that, after the reported $16.5 million sale, they are not getting a fair share of the profits. 

The dispute is all about a clause that apparently let Paul buy back shares at their original price before selling them on again.

HOT Stories
Ripple CEO Sees Major Legal Victory Likely This Spring Crypto Market Review: Shiba Inu (SHIB) Recovery Ends Abruptly, Ethereum (ETH) Uptrend Is In, Is Bitcoin (BTC) Close to Breaking $70,000?

Supporters of the structure say that the terms of the contract were made clear and that the buyback provision defines the economic limits of participation. Critics counter that this can create imbalance, especially when the valuation goes up a lot after fractionalization.

Advertisement

You Might Also Like
Title news
Tue, 02/17/2026 - 05:49
Ripple CEO Sees Major Legal Victory Likely This Spring
ByAlex Dovbnya

David Schwartz, known for his work on XRP Ledger blockchain architecture and Ripple CTO Emeritus, spoke out about it on X. He called the structure "awful" and said there was a mismatch in what the different parties were motivated by. 

According to Schwartz, the arrangement shifted the risk of price decline to fractional holders while reserving the benefit of appreciation for the main owner. He did not go into legal conclusions but framed the issue as one of economic design and fairness.

Advertisement

Reports online say that a class action lawsuit might be coming against Paul and his associate, Mike Majlak. The plaintiffs are expected to argue that retail investors were misled about the practical impact of the buyback clause.

#Ripple News #XRP
Advertisement

Related articles

News
Feb 17, 2026 - 8:37
Shytoshi Kusama Teases Transition to 'New AI Legacy System': 'Old System Dissolves' in Upcoming Stream
ByYuri Molchan
News
Feb 17, 2026 - 8:32
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Momentum Slows as Price Tests 200-EMA Resistance
ByArman Shirinyan
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Latest Press releases
Rizz Network Lands $5M Capital Commitment from Nimbus Capital to Drive Next-Generation AI-DePIN Rizz Wireless Rollout
Post-Event Press ReleaseNexTech Summit 2026 Mumbai, India | February 06, 2026
Toobit Launches TradingView Alert Integration to Provide Real-Time Market Signals
Subscribe to daily newsletter

Recommended articles

Interviews
Feb 12, 2026 - 12:25
Trezor Safe 7, Building Product, Accessible Self-Custody: Rare Interview With Trezor's Head of Hardware Product Adam Budínský
article image Vladislav Sopov
Reviews
Feb 10, 2026 - 9:08
DeLorean Labs $DMC: Tokenized Cars, On-Chain Reservations and Strong Community
article image Dan Burgin
Reviews
Feb 9, 2026 - 16:30
Gate Research: Why Leveraged Tokens Are Vanishing
article image Dan Burgin
Interviews
Feb 5, 2026 - 15:43
Web3 Leap: How DeLorean Labs Is Reimagining the Future of Cars
article image Dan Burgin
Interviews
Feb 3, 2026 - 17:19
“Blockchain Developers Are Solving Problems Other Industries Tackled Decades Ago” — Brandon Vrooman on What Gaming Teaches Crypto
article image Dan Burgin
Price Index
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
XRP Price Index
Cardano (ADA) Price Index
Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
Tron (TRX) Price Index
Polygon (POL) Price Index
Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
Solana (SOL) Price Index
Our social media
There's a lot to see there, too
Popular articles
News
Feb 17, 2026 - 9:24
'It's Awful': Ripple CTO Emeritus Comments on Logan Paul's $16 Million Pokémon Card Sale Controversy
Gamza Khanzadaev
News
Feb 17, 2026 - 8:37
Shytoshi Kusama Teases Transition to 'New AI Legacy System': 'Old System Dissolves' in Upcoming Stream
Yuri Molchan
News
Feb 17, 2026 - 8:32
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Momentum Slows as Price Tests 200-EMA Resistance
Arman Shirinyan
Show all