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    XRPL Payment Volume Surges 15% Despite Sharp Price Reversal

    By Caroline Amosun
    Sat, 14/03/2026 - 15:43
    XRP sees continued demand despite the sudden price drop as payment activity on XRP Ledger surges by over 15% in 24 hours.
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    XRPL Payment Volume Surges 15% Despite Sharp Price Reversal
    Cover image via U.Today
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    Although XRP has suddenly flipped negative after its recent price surge that saw its price reclaim $1.45, the asset appears to have remained in demand as payment activity continues to rise.

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    Despite the mixed price action from XRP, activity on XRP Ledger has surged significantly, stirring optimism among investors even as the price of XRP faced a sharp market reversal.

    Data provided by XRPSCAN shows that the XRPL payment volume climbed from the 640,830,942 XRP recorded on March 12 to 741,484,987 XRP as of March 13.

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    This marks a 15.7% increase in the asset’s payment activity within a day. The surge suggests that network usage remains strong despite the short-term price dip.

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    XRP slips back to $1.38

    Even as the payment volume has remained high, indicating sustained utility on XRP Ledger, XRP has seen an unexpected decline in its price, retesting $1.38.

    Over the last day, the asset has declined by over 3%, losing its recent highs and trading at $1.38 as of writing time.

    Article image
    Source: CoinMarketCap 

    While XRP Ledger is widely used for cross-border settlements, liquidity transfers and institutional payment activity, it is important to note that rising payments volume during price pullbacks is a sign that underlying network demand remains intact, even when market sentiment is weak.

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    While the metric currently contrasts XRP’s price action, it could be a signal of quiet accumulation or continued operational use by payment providers and financial institutions building on the XRPL ecosystem.

    #XRP #XRP Price Prediction #XRP Ledger
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