XRPL Payment Volume Surges 15% Despite Sharp Price Reversal

Although XRP has suddenly flipped negative after its recent price surge that saw its price reclaim $1.45, the asset appears to have remained in demand as payment activity continues to rise.

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Despite the mixed price action from XRP, activity on XRP Ledger has surged significantly, stirring optimism among investors even as the price of XRP faced a sharp market reversal.

Data provided by XRPSCAN shows that the XRPL payment volume climbed from the 640,830,942 XRP recorded on March 12 to 741,484,987 XRP as of March 13.

This marks a 15.7% increase in the asset’s payment activity within a day. The surge suggests that network usage remains strong despite the short-term price dip.

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XRP slips back to $1.38

Even as the payment volume has remained high, indicating sustained utility on XRP Ledger, XRP has seen an unexpected decline in its price, retesting $1.38.

Over the last day, the asset has declined by over 3%, losing its recent highs and trading at $1.38 as of writing time.

While XRP Ledger is widely used for cross-border settlements, liquidity transfers and institutional payment activity, it is important to note that rising payments volume during price pullbacks is a sign that underlying network demand remains intact, even when market sentiment is weak.

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While the metric currently contrasts XRP’s price action, it could be a signal of quiet accumulation or continued operational use by payment providers and financial institutions building on the XRPL ecosystem.